Mysterious Children’s Hepatitis Finally Has Some Answers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent studies have shed more light on the unexplained cluster of acute hepatitis cases among children first reported this spring. But there are still no simple answers. It appears that two or more viruses must collaborate to trigger liver inflammation, and genetic susceptibility may also play a role. As...

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells

Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
CDC says ice cream is implicated in deadly outbreak of Listeria infections

State and federal officials say ice cream is behind a deadly outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections that has affected people in 10 states. “As a result of this investigation, Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, FL, is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products. Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product,” according to a notice posted tonight by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dawn of the apocalypse: Existential crisis for our species is right here, right now

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The past week has seen record-breaking heat waves across Europe. Wildfires have ripped through Spain, Portugal and France. London's fire brigade experienced its busiest day since World War II. The U.K. saw its hottest day on record, reaching 40.3° Celsius, or 104.5° Fahrenheit. In China, more than a dozen cities issued the "highest possible heat warning" this weekend with over 900 million people in China enduring a scorching heat wave along with severe flooding and landslides across large swathes of southern China. Dozens of people have died. Millions of Chinese have been displaced. Economic losses run into the billions of yuan. Droughts, which have destroyed crops, killed livestock and forced many to flee their homes, are creating a potential famine in the Horn of Africa. More than 100 million people in the United States are under heat alerts in more than two dozen states with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s and low 100s. Wildfires have destroyed thousands of acres in California. More than 73 percent of New Mexico is suffering from an "extreme" or "severe" drought. Thousands of people had to flee from a fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park on Saturday and 2,000 homes and businesses lost power.
Hep is the go-to sources for educational and social support for people living with liver diseases like hepatitis C, hepatitis B, hepatitis A and NASH. Launched in 2010, the website is devoted to combating the stigma and isolation surrounding liver diseases, and offers news, in-depth reporting, educational tools, care resources, and peer-to-peer networking.

