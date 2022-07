(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there was a 2% drop in new COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week over the previous week. While the counties in the High Community Level increased last week to 58, up from 50 the week before, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level last week dropped to 36, down from 44 the previous week. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. Everyone is urged to stay extra diligent in taking the needed precautions to fight off all coronavirus variants. For more on all numbers and details, go to www.dph.illinois.gov.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO