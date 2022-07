CLEVELAND, Ohio — A newly formed company has a long shot plan to build a sportsbook in Cleveland, this time eyeing the Flats East Bank as a new home for sports betting. It’s one of seven proposals that have been submitted for Cuyahoga County, but state law limits the county to five sportsbooks. Priority is being given to five other applications already in line from the Browns, Cavs, Guardians and JACK Entertainment. The earliest any could open is Jan. 1.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO