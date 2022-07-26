ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WEATHER: 7-26-27-2022 Steamy, Stormy, Flash Floods

By Clark Shelton
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered thunderstorms will form this afternoon and evening. Locally...

Rutherford Source

WEATHER 7-28-29-2022: 50/50 and A Wet Friday

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 245 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-290745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 245 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the weekend. A few storms may be severe Friday, with damaging wind gusts being the main concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER: 7-27-28, 2022- Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Heat Index Values will be in low 100s in many locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region during the afternoon hours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the rest of the week. A few storms may be severe Thursday afternoon and evening. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee area goes from drought concerns to flooding risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In just the last week, the Middle Tennessee area has gone from one weather extreme to another. It seemed like the Midstate couldn’t get any rain for a while, which put us into a drought, and now we run the risk of seeing widespread flooding into the rest of the weekend.
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
wvlt.tv

You can help prevent sink holes, washed away roads in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Problems have popped up in Knox and Sevier counties due to recent rain and flash floods. The owner of Gondolier restaurant in Halls told WVLT News a sinkhole opened up a few days ago in the parking lot. He said it’s not the first time it’s happened in that location, but the second. It’s blocked off with caution tape and according to him will be inspected by the city.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee high school baseball field sustains major weather damage

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — The baseball field at a Midstate high school was heavily damaged by storms Tuesday afternoon. Photos taken by Coach Mike Hollingsworth show the outfield fence at Portland High School was taken down. The field's indoor facility was also severely damaged and metal was blown across the campus.
PORTLAND, TN
Cheatham County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
