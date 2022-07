Last night, Texas A&M’s Athing Mu made history at the 2022 World Athletics Championships as she became the first American woman to win an 800m world championship, doing so at just 20-years-old. Mu entered Sunday night’s final as the top-ranked runner as she recorded the fastest semifinal run of 1:58.12. The top-five semifinal runs were narrowly separated by 0.65 seconds. In the final, Mu found another gear and came across the finish line with the clock reading 1:56.30 – 0.08 seconds faster than the runner-up from Great Britain, Keely Hodgkinson. Rounding out the top-three was Kenyan, Mary Moraa (1:56.71). Mu finds herself leaving...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO