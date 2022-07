After Pat Narduzzi made comments about beating Michigan State football in the Peach Bowl if Kenny Pickett played, Mel Tucker took the high road. If Pat Narduzzi was trying to ignite a new rivalry with his old school, he failed. Although Michigan State football fans took exception to his comments last week about the Spartans getting “their butts kicked” if Pitt had Kenny Pickett, Mel Tucker didn’t take the bait.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO