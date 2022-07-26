ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Foye Road subdivision passes

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 2 days ago

Wiscasset’s planning board Monday night approved the Montsweag Woods subdivision on...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Neal Hughes and Crista Pisano: Paintings Large or Small

For the second year in a row, Sylvan Gallery is pleased to offer an exhibition of the extraordinary oil paintings of Neal Hughes and Crista Pisano, two renowned landscape artists recognized for their skill at capturing the essence of their subject. The exhibit opens on Monday, Aug. 1. The reception...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Selectmen review marijuana ordinances draft, talk community resilience

The Wiscasset Ordinance Review Committee will be getting notes from selectmen on its draft marijuana ordinances. Selectman Dusty Jones said the very detailed draft language poses a few questions on restrictions like operating requirements, locations, growing cannabis plants, security, lighting and aroma. Jones gave the ORC’s suggestion for restricting loitering...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Rainbows over Wiscasset

Stormy weather on the Midcoast Monday night yielded these rainbow scenes Lauren Stinson captured in Wiscasset, including an apparent double rainbow.
WISCASSET, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harpswell, ME
Local
Maine Government
Wiscasset, ME
Government
City
Wiscasset, ME
94.3 WCYY

You Can Lease Someone’s Master Bedroom in Portland, Maine For $1,100 a Month

It isn't breaking news to anyone who lives in Southern Maine that the current rental market is a disaster. Monthly prices have become astronomical for apartments, with even efficiency apartments reaching rent levels never before seen in Maine. The housing crunch has led potential tenants to get creative in ways to find housing. The creativity also extends to landlords as well, who are capitalizing on the supply and demand issue with some off-the-beaten-path ideas.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset Democrats hold potluck, business meeting

Braving the heat, the Wiscasset Democratic Committee sponsored a fun-filled evening July 22 outdoors at the Wiscasset Community Center. Attendees, seated at picnic tables, enjoyed a barbeque, good conversation, and campaign speeches, and then chose a new leadership team. Elected unanimously as new officers were Chair, Jason Putnam; Vice Chair,...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

RJP Maine expands services, now accepts adult cases in Lincoln County

Some adults facing criminal charges in Lincoln County will now have the option to avoid the courts and have their cases resolved through a restorative process facilitated by the Restorative Justice Project Maine. Thanks to a $9,400 grant from the Maine Community Foundation Community Building program and a partnership with...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta announces the Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship for EMS training

In memory of and tribute to Paris Pierpont, whose aspiration was to become an EMT and nurse, the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta has announced the creation of a scholarship fund to help others achieve that goal. The Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship will provide financial assistance to awarded individuals enrolled in EMT, AEMT, or the Paramedic programs offered by United Training Center in Maine, and who will serve in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subdivision#Montsweag Woods#Wiscasset Newspaper
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Set for Success in Wiscasset Aug. 14

Wiscasset’s Feed Our Scholars is reaching out to all to consider making a contribution to our 2022 Set for Success initiative. Regardless of financial ability, all students are given the items so that no one feels unduly anxious if they struggle to supply the items themselves. Set for Success levels the playing field. This is a financially challenging undertaking, but one the group is resolved to accomplish, as it has in past years, even as the current economic conditions make it more challenging and also more necessary.
WISCASSET, ME
WMTW

Maine school district considers building two new schools

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Cape Elizabeth is considering a massive school building project. The $126.5 million plan includes building a new elementary school, new middle school and renovations and upgrades to Cape Elizabeth High School and the athletic fields. The town council and school board held a joint workshop...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wiscassetnewspaper.com

8/5: Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Photo Show

The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Research Collection Photo Show. The collection is currently on display in the Great Room. Boothbay’s rich fishing history is on display in an exhibit of historic and contemporary photographs at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. The exhibit is drawn from a research collection of fishing-related photographs from various organizations and community members and hosted in an online database. The Boothbay Regional Maritime Foundation (BRMF) was formed in 2018 to preserve working waterfront but also to educate the public on the region’s important maritime history. As part of this effort, the foundation has collaborated with the Boothbay Region Historical Society (BRHS) and the Penobscot Marine Museum (PMM) to build a research collection of photographs and make them available to the public. Photos from the Historical Society collection have been digitized as well as hundreds of photos and negatives from the Department of Marine Resources, historical photos from BHML and the Boothbay Register and many individuals.
BOOTHBAY, ME
townline.org

Maine Farmland Trust awards grants to local farms

Maine Farmland Trust (MFT) announced the award of six matching grants totaling $300,000 to Ironwood Farm, in Albion, and five other farms across the state upon their completion of MFT’s Farming for Wholesale program, a two-year program that offers up to 100 hours of individualized business planning and technical assistance to farmers who are seeking to grow their operations. The six farms will implement business plans focused on scaling up for wholesale by investing in equipment and infrastructure to streamline their production, improve their ability to sell to wholesale markets, and make their businesses more profitable.
ALBION, ME
WMTW

Multiple people, including pedestrians, hurt in Augusta crash

AUGUSTA, Maine — Two people were hurt Wednesday evening when they were hit by a vehicle in Augusta. Police said a vehicle had been stopped at a red light at Crossings Way on Western Avenue at about 6 p.m. when it was hit from behind by an SUV driven by a 23-year-old man when the light turned green. The second vehicle then hit two pedestrians.
AUGUSTA, ME
94.3 WCYY

6 Drive-In Restaurants In Maine That Are Totally Worth The Road Trip

If you've ever wanted to flash back to the past for a good old fashioned drive-in meal, Maine has got you covered. While other states have seen their drive-in restaurants disappear or replaced by generic chains, Maine is scattered with cozy drive-in restaurants that are totally worth the road trip. Gas up the car and hit the pavement to check out these 6 drive-in restaurants in Maine.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy