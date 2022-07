NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The Yankees made Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones their first pick of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday, July 17th, and now, they’ve officially come to terms with the big guy. Jones signed at slot value: $2,880,800. The Yankees have their hopes high for the 25th overall pick, who posted an 1.103 OPS from the left side in 61 games this past season at one of the top college baseball programs in the country. Last year’s collegiate first rounder, Trey Sweeney, reported to Rookie ball for an end-of-July tune-up before beginning full-season ball in Tampa, so if Jones is healthy and ready to go, I suspect that he would follow a similar path.

2 DAYS AGO