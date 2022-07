The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority is moving forward with plans to build a tunnel to connect Rancho Cucamonga's Metrolink station to Ontario Airport after SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk pulled out of the project.The Boring Co., another company founded by Elon Musk, had proposed the project, linking the Rancho Cucamonga Metrolink station to Ontario Airport via a nearly 4-mile, underground tunnel in 2019, according to the Daily Bulletin.It's not the first time Musk has proposed a tunnel to bypass Southern California traffic. He has done so in Hawthorne, where SpaceX was based, and has proposed others for underneath...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO