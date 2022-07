They’re here and there are lots of them. Reports of spotted lanternflies in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are on the rise. According to the PA Department of Agriculture, as of July 11, there had been 2,944 reports of lanternflies from Allegheny County compared to 102 on the same date last year. In Westmoreland County, there were 48 reports in 2021 and there have been 18 in 2022 through July 11. Statewide, there have been 9,885 reports versus 4,827 at this time last year.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO