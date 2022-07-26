ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GCW Files Trademark On 'Fight Forever'

By Jeremy Lambert
Cover picture for the articleGCW has filed a new trademark. On July 21, Game Changer Wrestling filed to trademark "Fight Forever" for entertainment services. In January 2021, GCW held a 24-hour streaming event entitled Fight...

PWMania

News on Vince McMahon’s WWE Stock and WWE Ownership, Linda McMahon Update

Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon forfeited 38,519 shares of unvested company stock today. WWE has disclosed the forfeiture in a new SEC filing. Vince’s retirement from the company, which was announced last week, is connected to the disposal. Vince gave his approval to the deal today, July 26, but the transaction took place on July 22.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE Executive Is ‘Gonna Walk’

Eric Bischoff isn’t sure what more Kevin Dunn has to prove in WWE. On the latest episode of “83 Weeks,” Bischoff discussed the shocking and historic resignation of Vince McMahon in the wake of a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct. That included talk of all the players in the game, including the longtime executive producer and chief of global television distribution.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

New Report On How Unhappy Vince McMahon Was With His Son Shane

Call it an in the air future? WWE, and the wrestling world, have been shaken up by the retirement of Vince McMahon. Despite what you might think of him, McMahon was the driving force in wrestling for a very long time and what he said or did could change the industry in an instant. That was the case on both the large and small scales, which seemed to be the case with a popular name.
WWE
Stephen Jensen
wrestlingrumors.net

She’s Different: Monday Night Raw Star Returns From Injury

Welcome back. Wrestling is built on the idea of long term stories and that means things can be shaken up in a big way if someone is taken out. One of the most common ways this happens is through an injury, as a wrestler can be put on the shelf for a period of time. That was the case with a Monday Night Raw star, but now she is back and already getting physical.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brian Pillman Jr. Confirms He Was Present For Recent Big WWE Moments

WWE’s WrestleMania was not short of memorable moments this year, and Brian Pillman Jr., the son of the late Brian Pillman, was present for two big ones. While on “The Universal Wrestling Podcast,” Pillman Jr. reflected on two of the big WWE moments he was present for this past April at WrestleMania 38.
WWE
Jeff Jarrett Appears On 7/25 WWE Raw, Keeps Order Between The Usos & The Street Profits

Although he is set to be the special guest referee of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match at this Saturday's SummerSlam, Jeff Jarrett brought Christmas early and showed up on the July 25 edition of WWE Raw. Jarrett stopped an argument between The Usos and The Street Profits, reminding them that he will lay down the law when it comes time for their SummerSlam match.
WWE
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Ric Flair's Last Match on July 31

After a storied career, multi-time Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair will be wrestling his final match on Sunday. Here's how to watch. Live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Ric Flair, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, will step inside of the ring for the last time at Ric Flair's Last Match. On the heels of SummerSlam weekend, the self-proclaimed "Stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun" will end his legendary career teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and iconic Flair impressionist Jay Lethal.
WWE
Dana White Defends Nate Diaz-Khamzat Chimaev Booking At UFC 279: "It's A Good Fight"

UFC President Dana White tried justifying the promotion's booking of disgruntled star, Nate Diaz against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 on September 10. White spoke with the media at the post-fight press conference following the debut of the newest season of his Contender Series on Tuesday and explained why it made sense for the UFC to make the Diaz-Chimaev matchup. The bout will be the last on the 37-year-old Stockton, California native's current contract with the promotion. He's 1-3 in his last four Octagon appearances, while Chimaev is ranked third in the UFC's latest welterweight rankings and is coming off a thrilling unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Gilbert Burns, back at UFC 273.
UFC
HOOK Wins FTW Championship On 7/27 AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs Turns On Ricky Starks

HOOK is a champion, and there seeming to be trouble in paradise for Team Taz. On the July 27 edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks successfully defeated Danhausen in an FTW Championship match. Moments later, Starks called for another opponent, to which fellow Team Taz member HOOK would answer the open challenge. HOOK would make quick work of Starks, submitting him with a standing redrum to win his first ever championship in his wrestling career.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Fans Confused As Ronda Rousey Segment Does Not Air On WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” at Madison Square Garden. As seen in the video below, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. cut a promo daring anybody from the locker room to make them leave the ring. This led to Rousey showing up and putting Doudrop in an ankle lock.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Comments On Vince McMahon Possibly Attending His Last Match

Ric Flair will be coming out of retirement to have his supposed final match this weekend at Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, July 31st, in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Flair’s final match has only been one of a few significant headlines in the past few months, with the biggest of them all likely being Vince McMahon stepping down and retiring from all roles he held within WWE this past Friday when he tweeted out that he was stepping down following accusations against him regarding hush money.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Isn’t Worried About Violating WWE’s ‘Banned Terms’ Rule

Cody Rhodes may be in WWE now, but he’s not worried about what words he can and can’t say. WWE famously has a “banned terms” list that includes words like “belt,” “non-title,” “wrestling,” “kayfabe,” “WWF,” and “house show,” which was circulated to promotional partners before WrestleMania 38 in April. Rhodes showed a little bit of levity when, during the WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con panel, panelist Steve Ozer mentioned “title belts” being added to WWE figure two-packs and then corrected himself with “championship titles.”
WWE
Liv Morgan On Triple H Running WWE Creative: We're In Great Hands

On Monday, WWE announced that Triple H would be running creative in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. Triple H was in charge of Monday's WWE Raw and held a meeting before the show and, according to a report from Fightful Select, "promised the talent transparency that some of them don't feel has existed under the previous regime. He also said that he wants open lines of communication between himself and talent."
WWE
