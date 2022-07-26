GCW Files Trademark On 'Fight Forever'

After a storied career, multi-time Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair will be wrestling his final match on Sunday. Here's how to watch. Live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Ric Flair, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, will step inside of the ring for the last time at Ric Flair's Last Match. On the heels of SummerSlam weekend, the self-proclaimed "Stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun" will end his legendary career teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and iconic Flair impressionist Jay Lethal.
