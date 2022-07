USC football is projected for a third-place finish in Year 1 of the Lincoln Riley Era, according to the 2022 preseason Pac-12 media poll released on Thursday. The Trojans, which earned five first-place votes, are projected to finish behind Oregon and defending champion Utha. The Ducks finished second in the poll despite having just two first-place votes to USC's five; Oregon recorded 345 total points to USC's 341.

