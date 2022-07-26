ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Amir Locke cousin Mekhi Speed gets 16 years in prison

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- A 16-plus-year sentence for a teen whose fatal shooting of a Saint Paul man prompted a...

www.willmarradio.com

B105

Shooting Near Target Field With Fully Automatic Guns Leaves One Dead

A shooting overnight in Minneapolis marks the 50th homicide in the city so far in 2022. The shooting, near Target Field, on 4th St. North between 1st and 2nd Ave. left one man dead and two others hospitalized after a fight broke out inside a nearby business and spilled out onto the street. Police were called to the scene around 1:30 AM.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Charges filed in shootout near MPD 4th precinct

MINNEAPOLIS — Three men are now charged with multiple felonies in connection with a shootout where bullets struck several homes and shattered a window at the MPD fourth precinct. Criminal complaints filed in Hennepin County describe the allegations against 20-year-old Davion Lazarick Gaines, 21-year-old Makeiyen Lashaun Thompson and 29-year-old...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Barbershop patrons confront would-be carjacker with compassion

MINNEAPOLIS -- An attempted robbery in Minneapolis Tuesday turned into a wild chase through the streets, but it wasn't police doing the chasing. It was a group of men who rushed out of a barbershop."A woman knocked on the window like, 'Hey!' We all run out," said Denzel Thomas, a barber at Nomadic Oasis.About a dozen men inside the shop saw the woman, who was scared and barefoot. She was one of the barber's wives.A guy in a mask and hoodie was trying to steal her car out of the parking lot."It put us in flight mode and we started running...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 killed, 2 hurt in downtown Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting outside a downtown Minneapolis bar Thursday morning.Police said an argument escalated into gunfire, some of it automatic, around 1:30 a.m. near First Avenue and North Fourth Street.One of the the wounded men has life-threatening injuries. The other is expected to survive. Both have been hospitalized.Police said they have arrested one person and recovered two guns. Police, along with many others who live or work in downtown, are frustrated by the ongoing violence."Any amount of gunfire is just plain unacceptable and what we have here again, people settling their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGAU

First of two former cops convicted in George Floyd's death sentenced to prison

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The first of two former police officers convicted on federal charges in the death of George Floyd was sentenced to prison Wednesday. Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson to serve three years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, according to ABC affiliate station KSTP in St. Paul.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Teen shot in face in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of 24th Avenue North just before 6 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his face. Officials say they believe the injuries are non life-threatening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Minneapolis Police Investigating City’s 50th Homicide This Year

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The death toll from homicides in Minnesota's largest city this year has reached 50. The Minneapolis Police Department says one man was killed and two were injured during a shooting early today in downtown Minneapolis. Officers responded around 1:30 AM to a report of a fight that started inside a business and then extended outside before it escalated into an exchange of gunfire. A news release says some of the gunfire came from fully automatic weapons.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 men charged for shooting that hit homes, police precinct in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three men were charged after allegedly firing multiple shots that hit nearby homes and a police precinct in north Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.Davion Gaines, Makeiyen Thompson and Troy Teasley face multiple felony charges.In an interview with WCCO, Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said the gunfire was coming from a group of people shooting at each other in an alley between Knox and Logan avenues around 12:15 a.m.Gaines, 20, was charged with disturbing the public peace by intentionally acting with unlawful force or violence and being armed with a dangerous weapon; reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality; and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis records 49th homicide of 2022...man found dead in SUV

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man is dead after being shot in north Minneapolis. Police were called to the scene at around 2:40 A-M Tuesday and found the victim, 36-year-old RayAndre Lamar Bryant Torrence, sitting in the front passenger seat of an S-U-V. A 9-1-1 caller told police they saw a man in a hoodie walking away just after the shooting. No arrests have been made. Police say this is the 49th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Amir Locke’s cousin sentenced in case that led to fatal raid

MINNEAPOLIS — The teenage cousin of Amir Locke was sentenced to more than 16 years on Monday for his role in a January murder that prompted police to execute a no-knock warrant on the Minneapolis apartment where Locke was killed by a SWAT team officer. Mekhi Speed, 18, pleaded...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in Rush City prison cell

Minnesota Correctional Facility — Rush City prison cell. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Corrections. Authorities are investigating after a 26-year-old man died in his prison cell at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City this month. According to the Department of the Corrections, Derrick Deangelo Catchings was found unresponsive...
RUSH CITY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Como Lake in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after the body of a 31-year-old man was pulled from a lake in St. Paul Thursday.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday responded to a welfare check at Como Regional Park. Multiple agencies began to search the area, including Como Lake, with the county dive team also responding.Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, deputies recovered a body from the lake; a 31-year-old man from St. Paul. The medical examiner will look into the manner and cause of death. The investigation remains active. Mental health resources If you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

One Person Hospitalized in Brooklyn Park Shooting

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting in a residential neighborhood in which one person was taken to the hospital. Police say they responded to the shooting in the 7900 block of Quail Avenue at just after 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found a male victim who told police he was walking on the street when he was shot by an unknown person.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina police looking for teen who may have info about noose incident

Police in Edina are looking to identify a teenage boy who may have information about an incident in which a noose was hanged at a community center this week. The City of Edina provided more details of the incident on Tuesday, which saw an Edina Public Schools staff member find the noose "harnessed to an implement on the building’s roof and hung in one of the courtyards" at Edina Community Center at 5701 West Frontage Rd.
EDINA, MN
bulletin-news.com

Contractor Charged With Theft in St. Paul Housing Development

New accusations have been made against a former residential building contractor who is accused of stealing more than $1 million from a nonprofit developer of affordable housing in St. Paul. This Monday, prosecutors filed charges against Gary Charles Findell, alleging that he signed a contract to build a house in...
SAINT PAUL, MN

