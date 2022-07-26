ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine ruling has potential to make lithium mining project difficult

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decision by state regulators could make it difficult for the owners of a potentially rich lithium deposit in western Maine to extract the metal. The owners of the...

starvedrock.media

Maine regulators beef up utility performance standards

(The Center Square) – Maine regulators have adopted new performance standards for the state’s largest utilities amid criticism over poor service and reliability. The standards, approved by the state's Public Utility Commission on Tuesday, will require the state’s two investor-owned electric distribution utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant Power, to meet performance benchmarks to reduce power outages, resolve billing errors and improve customer satisfaction, among other issues.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Proposed Maine Spaceport gets $1.2M federal boost toward liftoff

The proposed Maine SpacePort — a complex that would include a commercial rocket launch site in Limestone and “mission control” in Brunswick — got a boost Tuesday from the award of $1.2 million in new federal funding. The U.S. Economic Development Administration provided the grant to...
BRUNSWICK, ME
State
Maine State
Newry, ME
Maine Government
Maine Business
Maine Industry
I-95 FM

Why Are The Huge Gas Prices Coming Down So Slowly In Maine?

The price of gas has fallen. Kinda... The price of gas isn't really a new topic of conversation right now. Everywhere you look, the prices are through the roof. Which sucks, because now that everybody has a little more money in their pocket, the universe is finding new and exciting ways to take it away from them. It's been a vicious cycle all through the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
TaxBuzz

"Under-the-Radar" Move Will Save Maine Seniors Millions In Taxes

An "under-the-radar" move in Maine will save senior citizens millions of dollars in property taxes. According to a report out of Augusta from the Bangor Daily News:. A sweeping new program that aims to freeze property taxes for Maine seniors faces big questions from the local officials who will have to implement it about two weeks before it takes effect.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Widespread, quick growing invasive plant infesting Maine lakes

THOMPSON LAKE, Maine — The beauty of Maine’s lakes brings millions of people to the state every year. Some of those lakes hide something beneath the surface: Milfoil. Milfoil is an invasive plant that grows fast and wide. It clogs boats and makes swimming uncomfortable. On Thompson Lake,...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Mainers Infuriated With Constant Sewage Leaks Closing This Maine Harbor

Something stinks over at Wells Harbor right now in Maine -- literally. Over the last couple of weeks, the Wells Police Department has had to post notifications about issues of sewage leaks that have led to the essential closing of the Harbor. It all started just two weeks ago on July 8, when the Wells Police Department posted about the initial sewage leak that had restricted swimming, fishing, or shellfish harvesting between the Jetty.
#Mining Equipment#Lithium#Electric And Hybrid Cars
NEWS CENTER Maine

Four Maine dams under review to help save last remaining Atlantic salmon

PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government is conducting a review of four dams on a Maine river that could result in a lifeline for the last wild Atlantic salmon in the U.S. The last of the wild salmon live in a group of rivers in Maine and have been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 2000. One of the rivers is the Kennebec River, where Brookfield Renewable U.S. owns dams.
MAINE STATE
Economy
Politics
Industry
Metal Mining
townline.org

Maine Farmland Trust awards grants to local farms

Maine Farmland Trust (MFT) announced the award of six matching grants totaling $300,000 to Ironwood Farm, in Albion, and five other farms across the state upon their completion of MFT’s Farming for Wholesale program, a two-year program that offers up to 100 hours of individualized business planning and technical assistance to farmers who are seeking to grow their operations. The six farms will implement business plans focused on scaling up for wholesale by investing in equipment and infrastructure to streamline their production, improve their ability to sell to wholesale markets, and make their businesses more profitable.
ALBION, ME
WGME

New property tax freeze for Maine seniors will cost millions

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- A sweeping new program that aims to freeze property taxes for Maine seniors faces big questions from the local officials who will have to implement it about two weeks before it takes effect. The under-the-radar measure could have a major effect in the nation’s oldest state...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

What’s The Deal With Tornadoes in Maine?

Although, if you asked 10-year-old Meghan, she would have confidently told you “no way.” But, yes way, we do get tornadoes here in the Pine Tree State. Maine definitely isn’t known for its natural disasters and is more known for being one of the safest states in the country but that doesn’t stop us from getting twisters. Do they happen often? No, but we do get at least one every year.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

T-shirt sale scam continues to circulate in Maine

A scam continues to circulate in Maine, coming right to your cell phone. Numerous police departments across the state have sent warnings about text messages that claim to be from them saying the department is selling shirts and that they are ready to order. Many messages also say a discount is now available and include a link to click.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine diocese says priest will return to ministry

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Catholic diocese says it is returning a priest to active ministry after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse. The Diocese of Portland said Wednesday its investigation into the Rev. Robert Vaillancourt took a year. The allegations focused on allegations of sexual abuse...
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Cruise Ships Are Returning to Maine, But Not Everyone Is Happy About It

In Maine, cascading cruise ship battles in two of the state’s top destinations are building ahead of fall elections. People in Portland and Bar Harbor want residents of both communities to decide whether or not to limit cruise ship passengers and how to do that if city and town leaders do not take the action that petitioners and cruise ship critics seek.
MAINE STATE
Fox News

Idaho Department of Lands announces they are auctioning state lands, will allow remote bidders

Idaho officials are looking to expand the number of participants in auctions for state lands and potentially bring in more money by allowing remote bidding. The announcement by the Idaho Department of Lands on Wednesday comes ahead of an Aug. 13 auction in Coeur d'Alene for 10 cottage sites at Priest Lake in northern Idaho and an auction this fall for a 14-acre "high-end" island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
