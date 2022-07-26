One dead after wreck near Chestnut

One person is dead following a crash between a semi and a car near Chestnut.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mount Pulaski and Chestnut Fire Departments were called at 8:14 a.m. Monday for a report of a semi and car accident at the 1100th block of 2200th Avenue near Chestnut. A semi was going north and a car was going south when they collided just south of the Salt Creek Bridge. The semi driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the name of the individual involved in the crash will be named by the coroner once the family of the deceased is notified.

This story will be updated as details become available.