Cubs top Pirates / play this afternoon on WISR

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols seems to be ending his career strong with broken records. St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols returned to his home team this season for the last season of his career. A little over a week after being named to the MLB All-star Game, Pujols leaving a lasting mark with two broken records achieved by one home run.
The New York Yankees are looking to upgrade the team significantly at the trade deadline, but it ultimately boils down to how many prospects general manager Brian Cashman is willing to sell on. Considering the team refuses to utilize Estevan Florial and have kept Oswald Peraza at Scranton despite a...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Tsutsugo is sitting for a second straight game versus a right-hander. Cal Mitchell will take over as the Pirates' designated hitter and bat sixth. Mitchell has a...
Jose Suarez threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi homered to lift the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Suarez, who pitched more than five innings for just the second time this season, gave up three hits,...
The New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the trade deadline. With needs in the outfield, starting pitching rotation, and bullpen, Cashman needs to be extremely diligent about the process of elimination. The most sought-after starting pitcher on the market has been...
Albert Pujols got an assist from umpire Laz Diaz on Tuesday night. Pujols was batting in the top of the third inning of his St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-3 loss to Toronto. Pujols had runners on first and second with two outs. Facing a 0-2 pitch, Pujols noticed that the chain he wears around his neck had broken. The Cardinals designated hitter gave his chain to Diaz to hold while he took his at-bat.
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Maikel Garcia, who was called up from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, will replace Lopez at shortstop and hit eighth. Garcia has a $2,000 salary...
Minnesota Twins (52-45, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-44, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA, .93 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -197, Twins +165; over/under is 8 runs.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have displayed a flair for the dramatic ever since returning from the All-Star break. Luis Urías delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to bring home Andrew McCutchen as the Brewers edged the Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Tuesday night. The NL Central-leading Brewers have gone 4-1 since the All-Star break. In three of those wins, they were tied or behind in the eighth inning or later.
St. Louis Cardinals (51-46, second in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-43, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (3-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -226, Cardinals +186;...
The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to the Pittsburgh Pirates today for the first matchup of a four-game series at PNC Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Phillies-Pirates prediction and pick we have laid out below. Philadelphia is...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Pirates called up Madris from the minors on Thursday in a corresponding move with placing Bryan Reynolds on the paternity list. Madris will start in right field and bat fifth.
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Monday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball. Seiya Suzuki set up Hoerner’s clutch hit when he reached on rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz’s throwing error. Suzuki advanced on Ian Happ’s groundout and then hustled home on Hoerner’s drive into the gap in right-center. “He wants that moment probably more than anyone I’ve been around,” Cubs manager David Ross said of Hoerner. “Nice base hit for him there.”
The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the paternity list. The Pirates recalled outfielder Bligh Madris from Triple-A Indianapolis to help fill the void while Reynolds tends to the birth of his child. Cal Mitchell will cover the designated hitter role and hit seventh in Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Madris will start in right and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE -- Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run homers, Corbin Burnes won his fifth straight decision and Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 on Wednesday to sweep a two-game series between Central Division leaders.Tellez homered off a wild Chris Archer (2-5) for a 3-0 lead in the first and against Jharel Cotton for an 8-3 advantage in a five-run fourth. Tellez has 20 homers, one shy of his career high in 2019 with Toronto, and nine multihomer games, including four this season.His only game with more RBIs was on May 4, when he had eight against Cincinnati.Burnes (8-4) struck...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles appear to be giving Rutschman a routine breather for the day game after a night game. Robinson Chirinos will catch for Jordan Lyles and hit ninth. Rutschman started the first six games out of the All-Star break and went 7-for-17 with three doubles, four runs scored, one RBI, six walks, and four strikeouts.
Seiya Suzuki homered, doubled and scored two runs to help the host Chicago Cubs post a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the finale of their two-game series on Tuesday afternoon. Ian Happ drove in two runs and Nico Hoerner had two hits for the Cubs, who have won...
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray burst through the locker room door Thursday morning, marched up to the podium for an impromptu media session, and declared that there have been no “shortcuts” to success during his football career, no matter what strange addendums are on his new contract. Then the Arizona Cardinals quarterback paused and grinned for a moment: “No pun intended.” In a rare show of public emotion, the 5-foot-10 Murray vociferously defended his study habits a few days after the NFL Network reported there was a unique addendum to his $230.5 million, five-year contract that mandates at least four hours of “independent study” during game weeks each season. It also says the quarterback can’t be distracted by “watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet.”
