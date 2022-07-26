ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024, may build its own orbiting outpost

By AP
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qbi7D_0gtCyNId00

MOSCOW — Russia will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country’s newly appointed space chief said Tuesday.

Yuri Borisov, who was appointed earlier this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to other partners at the International Space Station before it leaves the project.

“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said.

Borisov’s statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials about Moscow’s intention to leave the space outpost after 2024.

It comes amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine.

Despite the rift, NASA and Roscosmos made a deal earlier this month for astronauts to continue riding Russian rockets and for Russian cosmonauts to catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall.

The agreement ensures that the space station will always have at least one American and one Russian on board to keep both sides of the orbiting outpost running smoothly, according to NASA and Russian officials. The swap had long been in the works and was finalized despite frictions over Ukraine in a sign of continuing Russia-U.S. cooperation in space.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Russia reportedly tells NASA it’s staying with the International Space Station until at least 2028

After insinuating that it planned to leave the International Space Station partnership after 2024, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos has told NASA that it intends to remain in the program until at least 2028, according to a report in Reuters. Roscosmos plans to stay involved with the ISS until it gets a new Russian space station up and running, with 2028 as the target date.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Is Russia killing off the International Space Station?

The International Space Station, which circles the planet from 250 miles up, is often considered to be above the earthly conflicts that play out beneath. The orbiting outpost has weathered its share of political turmoil in more than two decades of hosting humans. As a symbol of post-cold war cooperation, the US-Russian partnership has been a clear success. But it has not always been a smooth ride.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

The first commercial mission to Mars could launch as early as 2024

Two space-focused companies have joined SpaceX in the race to get a mission to Mars. Impulse Space Inc. and Relativity Space have joined forces per a video and several tweets announcing the juncture. The two hope to launch the first commercial mission to Mars as early as 2024. They plan to use a fully 3D-printed rocket to power the journey to the Red Planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outpost#Russian#Kremlin#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
AFP

Chinese astronauts set up new lab on space station

Astronauts entered the new lab module of China's space station for the first time Monday, in a major step towards completing the orbital outpost by the end of the year. Next year, China is also planning to launch a space telescope with a field of view 350 times that of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

China launches second module for space station

China has launched the second of three modules for its space station. They sent the first in April 2021 and hope the station will be operational by the end of this year. Tiangong or "Heavenly Palace" will have its own power, propulsion, life support systems and living quarters.
ECONOMY
Florida Today

Florida Today

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy