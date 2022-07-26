ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

New Vet coming to Navy Yard

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Frank for sending: “signage up for new vet on corner of i & 1st SE in crossing building”. Our Navy Yard practice is located at the corner of First St and I St in SE Washington DC in the heart of the Capitol Riverfront and Washington Navy Yard neighborhoods....

www.popville.com

WJLA

Mayor Bowser celebrates the opening of more than 150 affordable homes in NE DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and planning and economic development leaders in the District gathered Thursday morning at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two housing communities, Providence Place and The Strand Residences. The two properties, Providence Place and The Strand Residences, will deliver 179 affordable units in Ward...
WASHINGTON, DC
momcollective.com

Top 5 Food Halls in the DC Area

Food halls seem to be the newest trend, and the DC area isn’t immune. Finding the top food halls in the DC area can be tough, as the concentration of them has increased in the past couple of years. What is great about a food hall is that there are choices, and that can make meal time a lot easier when out in a group (whether that group is your family with kids who all want something different, friends who have different dietary restrictions and budgets, or a solo mom-meal who is having all different types of cravings). They are a wonderful way to taste different cuisines, opening yourself to a myriad of culinary delights. So the next time you’re out and about, add one of the top 5 food halls in the DC area to your list of places to try!
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria’s Highly-Anticipated Restaurant 1799 Prime Opens Aug. 3

At first glance, the brick façade of 110 S. Pitt St. is deceptively narrow and unassuming. If you have never been inside, you wouldn’t believe the building has been home to three successful restaurants, including Restaurant Eve, which closed its doors in 2019 after 14 years in business.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washington, DC
Government
City
Navy Yard, DC
Washington, DC
Pets & Animals
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
popville.com

Luxury Apartment Homes on 14th & U at Sonnet

Your home is the center of your life. That’s why, at Sonnet, our modern apartments put you in the heart of the city, in a gorgeous environment that can be as social as it can be relaxing. Our luxury apartment and amenity spaces give you the freedom to fully embrace your version of the good life.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Mayor Bowser requests activation of DC National Guard over migrant buses

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested that the D.C. National Guard be activated indefinitely to respond to migrant buses arriving in the district, according to reports. The request also seeks permission to use the D.C. Armory, a multipurpose arena located east of the Capitol Building, as a processing center,...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Historic Chinese supermarket building demolished in Rockville (Photos)

Wow, that was fast. The historic building most recently home to Meixin Supermarket is literally just a pile of rubble now at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville. While the building did not receive historic designation from the City of Rockville after a contentious review, it was designed by famed and award-winning local architect John "Jack" Sullivan. The site will now become the location of a Chase bank branch with drive-thru.
ROCKVILLE, MD
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Washington, D.C.

We may not think of them this way, but Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia are all coastal states. This means they have beaches! If you’re in landlocked Washington, D.C., yearning for a beach to lounge on, we have some near you!. Some offer pristine natural scenery, and others are a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Thrillist

Where to Eat and Drink on the Waterfront in DC

One of the best ways to experience DC is by way of water. From Navy Yard to The Wharf and Georgetown, several neighborhoods offer outdoor dining with epic views of the nearby rivers, plus some pretty memorable dining experiences. Many of these waterfront destinations serve up local seafood, including crabs...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
98online.com

Washington man gives car to Ukrainian refugee family in exchange for pie

(From King5) SEATTLE — As a parent, your child is the main priority. Karyna and Artem Poleshchuk said the sound of bombs going off could be heard daily from their Karkev home. Their 9-year-old daughter, Veronika, would sleep in their hall when planes flew by firing rockets. They told KING 5 their story through their friend Elena Lee.
WASHINGTON STATE
WUSA9

3 women wanted for Bowie carjacking

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a trio of women wanted for a carjacking in which a pedestrian was struck. Officers with the Bowie Police Department were called to a Safeway parking lot in the 4100 block of Northview Drive Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m. for a reported carjacking. Police say a pedestrian was hit as three women left the scene in the stolen car. The pedestrian's injury was not serious and was treated on the scene.
BOWIE, MD
alxnow.com

Vola’s Dockside Grill to make outdoor seating changes and acquire nearby bathrooms

Vola’s Dockside Grill is filing a permit to make its outdoor seating permanent, though the application also seemingly kills off any hope to see Riverside Taco return. The application from Alexandria Restuarant Partners (ARP) includes details of a few changes at the area, including a proposal to take over management of some of the waterfront’s few public restrooms.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
travelweekly.com

Mandarin Oriental hotel in D.C. will be rebranded

The Mandarin Oriental Washington D.C. will soon join Salamander Hotels & Resorts and have a new name. The 373-room luxury hotel also will have a new owner. Earlier this month, Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. said it agreed to sell the the property to London-based private equity real estate firm Henderson Park for $139 million.
WASHINGTON, DC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Alexandria VA You Must Try

Planning your trip to Northern Va and need to find all the best restaurants in Alexandria? You have arrived at the right place because here we are going to give you all the juicy info on where to go and what to eat. This charming city in Northern VA has been around since the start of America and was home to the first president, George Washington. You will see all the history and culture while you are exploring this beautiful waterfront town.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Journal

Tunnel machine ‘Hazel’ to tackle Alexandria’s sewage problems

The circular face of a 380-ton machine looked a little too clean for the work it was being commissioned to do on a hot July morning. Soon, its cheery-blue façade would be plunged 100 feet beneath the Earth’s surface, where the giant earthworm-shaped contraption will spend months eating its way through the dirt beneath the city of Alexandria, VA, leaving a water-holding tunnel in its wake.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

