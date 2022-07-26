Steelers report to training camp in Latrobe/NFL adds streaming access

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Some elements of NFL training camp are portable. Two-a-day practices, or whatever the approximation is these days. Extended film sessions. Team meetings. Drill after drill after drill after drill in the midsummer heat, all designed to whittle a roster from 90 to 53. All can be replicated anywhere. The value the Pittsburgh Steelers place in Saint Vincent College cannot. Cramped quarters. Packed stands that erupt when the Steelers make the walk down the hill to Chuck Noll Field. Languid nights in the dormitories with the outside world stripped away, where the foundational chemistry required for a team to endure the rigors of an 18-week regular season is laid.
