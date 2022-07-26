Steelers report to training camp in Latrobe/NFL adds streaming access

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This is the day Steelers fans wait for from the time the last down is played in January -- it's training camp report day, and for the first time in three years, the team is returning to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.There are some things you need to know, though.First off, don't go to camp today. The team reports today, your call as fans comes tomorrow.For years, fans have made the trek to the foothills of the Laurel Highlands to get a black and gold transfusion in July.Many craft their vacation time around "Camp Tomlin."From all across...

