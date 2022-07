A 75-year-old Fond du Lac man was killed and two people were injured when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Van Dyne Road and Kinker Road in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Friendship Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff’s Sergeant Paul Metzger says the man was driving an eastbound vehicle on Kinker Road and was at fault for failing to yield at a stop sign to a southbound vehicle on Van Dyne Road. The southbound vehicle struck the eastbound vehicle carrying both vehicles off the roadway. The man died at the scene and his passenger a 76-year-old Fond du Lac woman was seriously injured. She was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The 19-year-old North Fond du Lac woman driving the southbound vehicle and a 49-year-old North Fond du Lac man who was a passenger were uninjured. However, another passenger a 70-year-old North Fond du Lac woman was hurt and an ambulance took her to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO