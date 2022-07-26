ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Tornado or just wind? How a little rain can create a severe threat

By David Yeomans, Eric Henrikson
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30q8aB_0gtCwvN300

AUSTIN (KXAN) – One of the most damaging winds isn’t always produced by a severe storm, but a little rain cloud: straight line winds. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, chief meteorologist David Yeomans explains straight line winds and introduces you to a new character to FWWU, Windy.

In this First Warning Weather University lesson you will learn:

  • What’s the difference between a tornado and straight line winds?
  • What causes these winds to blow so hard?
  • Can wind speed make a storm severe?
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Hot July continues but is there a chance of rain?

AUSTIN, Texas - Today is number 46 in the triple-digit department, and it will be hot and humid but at least we will stay away from record levels. There'll be tons of sunshine ahead of us today with a gusty wind off the Gulf. The breeze won't push the showers...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Wind Speed#Severe Storm#Fwwu#Nexstar Media Inc
AOL Corp

Home security camera captures moment 'fairly large' fireball lights up Texas sky

AUSTIN, Texas – The eyes of Texas were fixed on the night sky Sunday as a fireball visibly scorched through the air before dissipating from view west of Austin. The fireball, which was larger and brighter than a typical meteor, crossed through Central Texas airspace shortly before 11 p.m., resulting in more than 200 reported sightings, dozens of them from the Austin metro area, according to the American Meteor Society.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Homeless Texans left with few places to cool off during record heat

DALLAS (Texas Tribune) — By 5:51 a.m. on a recent Thursday morning in downtown Dallas, it was 76 degrees and getting warmer outside, and Michelle Smith, the outreach and engagement program manager for a homeless recovery center, had already prepared a cooler full of ice-cold water bottles. “The main issue is dehydration,” Smith said of […]
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

I-35 to US 183 northbound flyover to close for a week

AUSTIN, Texas - The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover in North Austin will be temporarily closed for a week starting Sunday so TxDOT crews can make final construction adjustments and complete paving. The flyover will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 through Sunday, August...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox7austin.com

Homeowners learn about defensible space as Texas drought conditions worsen

AUSTIN, Texas - As the Texas drought continues to worsen, homeowners are learning a new term to protect their homes, defensible space. The brutal heat and drought is worsening fire conditions across the state. So far this month, only two days have seen high temperatures below 100 degrees, and even those were in the upper 90s.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Storms Along the Waterfront

And now we're back at 305 S. Congress, the former home of the Austin American-Statesman, the place we used to call the Batcave. This 13-acre site's owners – the profoundly wealthy Cox family of Atlanta, which sold the paper itself in 2018 – have partnered with Endeavor Real Estate Group to create a $2 billion-ish redevelopment (now referred to as the Statesman PUD, for planned unit development) should the city agree. Back in April, Planning Commission and Council did agree – the latter on first reading – but with lots of amendments and heavy community pressure on Endeavor and its agent, Richard Suttle, to do better, mostly on affordability.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy