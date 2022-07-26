ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man arrested for attempted assault

By Alina Lee
 2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for attempting to assault an individual with a weapon Monday night.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., CSPD received a call regarding a disturbance near a Walmart on Abbot Ln. The caller reported that a victim had been stabbed after getting into a fight.

Officers arrived on scene and located both the suspect and victim.

Investigations revealed the suspect, 45-year-old Jerry Pineyerd, and the victim had been in an argument when Pineyerd threatened the victim. Pineyerd left and later returned with a weapon and attempted to assault the victim who was inside his car.

The victim defended themselves and Pineyerd suffered two non-life threatening stab wounds. Pineyerd was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

