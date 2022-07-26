Jasper Man Arrested

A Frankfort man who picked up a package containing more than 10 pounds of marijuana was arrested Wednesday night. The Lexington Police Department Narcotics Unit intercepted a package sent from Pasadena, California, at UPS in Lexington that was addressed to 51-year-old William Morton. “The package had signs that gave reasonable...
A New York mom and her son were charged in connection with the beating death of a 7-year-old girl after an investigation that lasted nearly a year, the Bronx District Attorney's Office announced. Navasia Jones, 36, and her son Paul Fine Jr., 18, were arraigned Wednesday and charged with two...
NEWBURYPORT – A Maine man who was appearing on drug charges was arrested Wednesday while leaving Newburyport District Court and found with more than 70 pounds of marijuana in his SUV.Yves Duboc was in court on charges of driving without a license and possession of more than one pound of marijuana. He was released on personal recognizance with a condition he doesn't drive until properly licensed. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Provost was working as court officer throughout the day. At the end of proceedings, Provost saw Duboc leaving the parking lot, driving in his Toyota SUV with Florida plates. Provost pulled the Maine man over and arrested him on a charge of operating without a license.While searching Duboc's SUV, the trooper found a total of 70 pounds of marijuana and 20 pounds of marijuana extract, along with other drug paraphernalia. That led to a new charge of trafficking in marijuana."He was one court appearance short of a hat trick. But two in the same court on the same day is still pretty unique," State Police said in a statement.
UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday traffic stop conducted during road patrols of the Uneeda area of Boone County resulted in the arrest of two individuals on a number of charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicated that a vehicle was stopped Sunday, June 26, 2022 for...
A former Florida prison officer has been charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation in the state.Authorities say that Christina Guess of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly in charge of a ring that smuggled 24 pounds of methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office told WESH.Guess, who has served time previously for drug trafficking, worked for the state of Florida for 12 years, according to Chief Deputy Henderson.“We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and...
Police investigating a hit and run on Canal Street leads to a major drug bust and two men arrested. The New Orleans Police Department announced they arrested 28-year-old Areena Smith and 34-year-old Jeremiah Prater in connection with Illegal Possession with the Intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances. The hit and...
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department has arrested two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested several suspects on multiple drug charges. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum, nine suspects were arrested on County Road 74 over the last week. He said deputies were doing a routine check in that area. Granthum said the deputies found various forms...
It is in an unassuming Aurora apartment complex near Evans and Chambers where a massive stash of drugs was discovered. A total of 170,000 fentanyl pills, that's more than 36,000 pounds, of the potentially deadly drug was seized. It is one of the largest seizures ever in Colorado. Investigators say...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
THE MAN charged last week with savagely beating his sister who awoke from a two-year coma and named him as her assailant, has died. Daniel Palmer, 55, from West Virginia, was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding for an alleged attack on his sister Wanda Palmer in June 2020.
Daniel J. Palmer III had long been considered the key suspect in a brutal attack that left his sister comatose two years ago. But the case remained dormant until she woke up last month. Able to speak only a word at a time after coming out of a coma, Wanda...
INDIANAPOLIS - A Terre Haute man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking case.
A Black man is suing a Texas police officer for allegedly body slamming him while handcuffed and leaving him without medical assistance for hours, according to The Washington Post. The lawsuit filed by 42-year-old Christopher Shaw alleges he was left paralyzed from the chest down following a physical altercation with...
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
A prison staffer has been caught allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from prisoners, who had their money secured onsite in a safe. Police launched an investigation on Wednesday when the pile of cash was discovered missing, along with the Adelaide Remand Centre corrections officer who cannot be named for legal reasons.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Nevada man was arrested after police said he committed two brazen home invasion robberies, then stole an Amazon delivery truck and crashed into multiple cars as he led authorities on a chase throughout a Southern California city. The pursuit began Monday around 5 p.m. when officers responded to reports of two robberies at a mobile home park in Riverside, east of Los Angeles, police said. The robbery suspect carjacked an Amazon vehicle and fled the mobile home park, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. Police were able to use GPS tracking to locate the stolen truck. The suspect led officers on a chase through Riverside, driving over a median and crashing into parked and occupied cars before driving onto State Route 60, the statement said.
An Illinois man has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly vandalizing a bakery hours before it was to host a drag event, according to CNN. According to a news release by the Lake in the Hills Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly after midnight on July 23 responding to a notification of criminal damage to the bakery’s property that was in progress. The man was taken into custody soon after fleeing the scene.
Comments / 0