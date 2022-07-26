Jasper Man Arrested

NEWBURYPORT – A Maine man who was appearing on drug charges was arrested Wednesday while leaving Newburyport District Court and found with more than 70 pounds of marijuana in his SUV.Yves Duboc was in court on charges of driving without a license and possession of more than one pound of marijuana. He was released on personal recognizance with a condition he doesn't drive until properly licensed. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Provost was working as court officer throughout the day. At the end of proceedings, Provost saw Duboc leaving the parking lot, driving in his Toyota SUV with Florida plates. Provost pulled the Maine man over and arrested him on a charge of operating without a license.While searching Duboc's SUV, the trooper found a total of 70 pounds of marijuana and 20 pounds of marijuana extract, along with other drug paraphernalia. That led to a new charge of trafficking in marijuana."He was one court appearance short of a hat trick. But two in the same court on the same day is still pretty unique," State Police said in a statement.

NEWBURYPORT, MA ・ 28 DAYS AGO