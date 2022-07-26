ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

BBB warns of money transfer app scams

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Public Schools and Lincoln Police work to better school safety. From...

Lincoln Police call out ‘KIA BOYZ’ for recent rash of car thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department wants everyone to be aware of a social media challenge that could leave you stranded. Channel 8 has learned “KIA BOYZ” is the latest fad inspiring crime in our city. Police say thieves are stealing Kia models from 2011-2021,...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska ranks 30th in cost of living for elderly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has the 30th-highest cost of living for people over 65, according to a University of Massachusetts-Boston study. The study also found that nearly 50% of all senior citizens nationwide have a hard time paying for basic necessities. The current economic hardships in the country have exacerbated the problem.
LINCOLN, NE
Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft

BEATRICE, Neb. (WOWT) - After the happiest day of their lives, a Nebraska couple endures shocking disgust and heartbreak. Wedding cards containing cash gifts were stolen from what they thought was a secure reception room. After a joyful June wedding, Brent and Nicole McAllister share a video with the family...
BEATRICE, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
New LPS Superintendent Reveals Mask Policy

(KFOR NEWS July 27, 2022) At Tuesday evening’s Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent, Paul Gausman, revealed his mask policy. During his first Board meeting as superintendent, Gausman said he and staff have been meeting with the health department to review the Safe Return to School Plan for the next school year and how face coverings will be used.
LINCOLN, NE
Catalytic Converter Thieves Target Two Lincoln Car Dealerships

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–More catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Lincoln, this latest rash affecting two car dealerships. According to police, the dealerships targeted were in the area of 27th and I-80, where numerous stolen catalytic converters were taken from their lots. The total number stolen is still being finalized and the investigation is ongoing.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln business broken into twice, items stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Multiple items stolen in burglary early Sunday morning in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the Devall Insurance Agency, 2152 S 56th, for a reported burglary at 5:56 a.m. Officers said they made contact with the owner who reported two separate burglaries over...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln food truck offers free produce to the community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Fresh food truck stopped by the Willard Community Center on Tuesday morning to hand out free fruits and vegetables to the community. Much of the produce provided was received from donations at the Food Bank of Lincoln, as well as from local grocery stores.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Corrections Worker Seriously Injured In Omaha

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports an employee at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in East Omaha is injured in an assault. Corrections says on Monday, the inmate refused directives and tried to physically maneuver around the staff person. When the staffer attempted to restrain the inmate, the inmate...
OMAHA, NE
Beatrice man bound over for arraignment on theft of wedding gifts

BEATRICE – A Beatrice man who was employed by a local hotel has been bound over to Gage County District Court, accused of stealing items from a wedding reception room. Law officers in June used video surveillance and help from officials at the Holiday Inn Express in making the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Wilcox, now charged with felony theft of over $5,000 of items and possession of marijuana.
BEATRICE, NE
A look inside sniper training at downtown Omaha ballpark

A special visit was arranged for an Indiana woman at the Sheldon Art Museum. Her family served as models for a Norman Rockwell painting decades ago. During his time, he worked on humanitarian and military efforts, but said the country still needs more help. Lincoln man’s car stolen and set...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska prison staff member seriously injured after assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A staff member at a Nebraska prison was seriously injured in an assault. The state corrections department says an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution hit the staffer in the face with an elbow, injuring his nose and eye. An investigation is underway to determine...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sentencing In Nebraska - Iowa Trafficking Case

A sex trafficker is sentenced in Federal Court in Omaha. The U.S. Attorney's office in Nebraska says 34 - year old Jesse Cody of Council Bluffs was sentenced for sex trafficking two teenagers between Nebraska and Iowa. Chief United States District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced Cody to 16 years...
OMAHA, NE

