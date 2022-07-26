BBB warns of money transfer app scams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department wants everyone to be aware of a social media challenge that could leave you stranded. Channel 8 has learned “KIA BOYZ” is the latest fad inspiring crime in our city. Police say thieves are stealing Kia models from 2011-2021,...
From violent threats to severe weather, LPS security said they have a plan to keep students and staff safe in any situation. At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, LPS and LPD shared how they are actively keeping Lincoln schools safe.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has the 30th-highest cost of living for people over 65, according to a University of Massachusetts-Boston study. The study also found that nearly 50% of all senior citizens nationwide have a hard time paying for basic necessities. The current economic hardships in the country have exacerbated the problem.
BEATRICE, Neb. (WOWT) - After the happiest day of their lives, a Nebraska couple endures shocking disgust and heartbreak. Wedding cards containing cash gifts were stolen from what they thought was a secure reception room. After a joyful June wedding, Brent and Nicole McAllister share a video with the family...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools will be taking a targeted approach when it comes to masks as it prepares to reopen campuses on Aug. 15. There will not be a blanket mask mandate when school begins. New Superintendent Paul Gausman spoke about the divisive issue during Tuesday...
(KFOR NEWS July 27, 2022) At Tuesday evening’s Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent, Paul Gausman, revealed his mask policy. During his first Board meeting as superintendent, Gausman said he and staff have been meeting with the health department to review the Safe Return to School Plan for the next school year and how face coverings will be used.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A staff member from the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility was allegedly assaulted by an inmate yesterday. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, the inmate refused to listen to the directions from the staff member and tried to move around them.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office found 1,144 pounds of marijuana coming from “the black market” in a moving truck on Interstate 80. On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a moving truck that was following another car...
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–More catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Lincoln, this latest rash affecting two car dealerships. According to police, the dealerships targeted were in the area of 27th and I-80, where numerous stolen catalytic converters were taken from their lots. The total number stolen is still being finalized and the investigation is ongoing.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Multiple items stolen in burglary early Sunday morning in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the Devall Insurance Agency, 2152 S 56th, for a reported burglary at 5:56 a.m. Officers said they made contact with the owner who reported two separate burglaries over...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Fresh food truck stopped by the Willard Community Center on Tuesday morning to hand out free fruits and vegetables to the community. Much of the produce provided was received from donations at the Food Bank of Lincoln, as well as from local grocery stores.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports an employee at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in East Omaha is injured in an assault. Corrections says on Monday, the inmate refused directives and tried to physically maneuver around the staff person. When the staffer attempted to restrain the inmate, the inmate...
BEATRICE – A Beatrice man who was employed by a local hotel has been bound over to Gage County District Court, accused of stealing items from a wedding reception room. Law officers in June used video surveillance and help from officials at the Holiday Inn Express in making the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Wilcox, now charged with felony theft of over $5,000 of items and possession of marijuana.
A special visit was arranged for an Indiana woman at the Sheldon Art Museum. Her family served as models for a Norman Rockwell painting decades ago. During his time, he worked on humanitarian and military efforts, but said the country still needs more help. Lincoln man’s car stolen and set...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man will spend more than a year in prison for a weapons violation near Waverly. U.S. District Court Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Adam Stuart Vannoy, 41, on Tuesday to 20 months in prison for being a user of controlled substances in possession of firearms.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A staff member at a Nebraska prison was seriously injured in an assault. The state corrections department says an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution hit the staffer in the face with an elbow, injuring his nose and eye. An investigation is underway to determine...
A sex trafficker is sentenced in Federal Court in Omaha. The U.S. Attorney's office in Nebraska says 34 - year old Jesse Cody of Council Bluffs was sentenced for sex trafficking two teenagers between Nebraska and Iowa. Chief United States District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced Cody to 16 years...
EMERALD–(KFOR July 27)–The Criminal Interdiction Unit of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning made a traffic stop along I-80 west of Lincoln, which later led them to the discovery of more than 1,100 pounds of marijuana. Sheriff Terry Wagner says deputies pulled over a moving...
