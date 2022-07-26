BBB warns of money transfer app scams

BEATRICE – A Beatrice man who was employed by a local hotel has been bound over to Gage County District Court, accused of stealing items from a wedding reception room. Law officers in June used video surveillance and help from officials at the Holiday Inn Express in making the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Wilcox, now charged with felony theft of over $5,000 of items and possession of marijuana.

