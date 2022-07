KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Knox County is kicking off the Watermelon Festival with a new event similar to the popular reality show Shark Tank. The Watermelon Business Challenge is being hosted by the Pantheon giving participants the challenge of creating products out of fresh watermelons or involving the process of watermelon production. Participants in this competition will present their product concepts to a panel of judges in the hopes of being selected as one of the three finalists. The finalists will then compete for the top prize of $1,000 at the Watermelon Festival.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO