ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

‘I don’t want to answer that’: Rep. Bush dodges question on second Biden term

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Rep. Cori Bush, a member of the progressive “Squad,” refused to answer whether she would back President Biden if he runs for a second term.

“I don’t want to answer that question because we have not — that’s not — yeah, I don’t want to answer that question,” ​Bush (D-Mo.) said Monday in an interview with KSDK ​at her campaign office ​in St. Louis. “I mean, he’s the president, he has the right to run for a second term, absolutely.”

But before Bush could hedge, one of her aides tried to rush the interview, saying, ​”She’s got to go​.​”

Bush, a first-term congresswoman, faces a pro-Biden challenger in ​state Sen. Steve Roberts in the Democratic primary next Tuesday.

In his campaign, Roberts has painted Bush as being too far to the left and has criticized her vote against the president’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zfph6_0gtCvtdo00
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said, “I don’t want to answer that question” when asked if she would back President Biden if he decided to run for a second term.

​​”I support the president. Full stop,” Roberts ​told the station. “I’m curious to know who Rep. Bush intends on supporting.”​

Host Mark Maxwell noted that ​Bush was scheduled to appear at an event immediately after the interview.

And as it ended, her aides rushed her out to a waiting vehicle. ​​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQc91_0gtCvtdo00
President Biden, 79, has not yet confirmed that he will run for a second term in office.

Biden, 79, whose job approval ratings are hovering in the 30s, hasn’t said definitively whether he will run for re-election. ​

Bush isn’t the first member of the “Squad” to shy away from coming out in support of Biden.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), in an interview on CNN last month, also dodged when asked about Biden, saying she’s concentrating on November’s midterm elections.

“First of all, I’m focused on winning this majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022,” Ocasio-Cortez, who represents the Bronx and Queens, said on June 12.

“So we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” ​the progressive lawmaker said. “But I think if the president has a vision, then that’s something certainly we’re all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.”

Comments / 4

Bob Fortini
2d ago

She didn't have to answer her body language spoke volumes. When the question was asked her first response was to look up and to the right. Meaning she didn't have an answer but was searching for something.

Reply
6
Terry Olson
2d ago

Biden needs to retire , we need someone new, fresh, younger, and for the American people, not just other countries, and no , we don’t need Trump either, evil is not the answer

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#The Squad#Cnn
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris repeats her words in fumbled answer to interview question

Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her words and appeared to struggle in providing a clear answer during a Friday interview about Roe v. Wade. Harris had been asked if former Democratic presidents and members of Congress failed to codify Roe v. Wade "over the past five decades" since the precedent was established, with Harris giving a confusing answer in response, as seen in a CBS interview.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy