‘I don’t want to answer that’: Rep. Bush dodges question on second Biden term

Rep. Cori Bush, a member of the progressive “Squad,” refused to answer whether she would back President Biden if he runs for a second term.

“I don’t want to answer that question because we have not — that’s not — yeah, I don’t want to answer that question,” ​Bush (D-Mo.) said Monday in an interview with KSDK ​at her campaign office ​in St. Louis. “I mean, he’s the president, he has the right to run for a second term, absolutely.”

But before Bush could hedge, one of her aides tried to rush the interview, saying, ​”She’s got to go​.​”

Bush, a first-term congresswoman, faces a pro-Biden challenger in ​state Sen. Steve Roberts in the Democratic primary next Tuesday.

In his campaign, Roberts has painted Bush as being too far to the left and has criticized her vote against the president’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

​​”I support the president. Full stop,” Roberts ​told the station. “I’m curious to know who Rep. Bush intends on supporting.”​

Host Mark Maxwell noted that ​Bush was scheduled to appear at an event immediately after the interview.

And as it ended, her aides rushed her out to a waiting vehicle. ​​

President Biden, 79, has not yet confirmed that he will run for a second term in office.

Bush isn’t the first member of the “Squad” to shy away from coming out in support of Biden.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), in an interview on CNN last month, also dodged when asked about Biden, saying she’s concentrating on November’s midterm elections.

“First of all, I’m focused on winning this majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022,” Ocasio-Cortez, who represents the Bronx and Queens, said on June 12.

“So we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” ​the progressive lawmaker said. “But I think if the president has a vision, then that’s something certainly we’re all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.”