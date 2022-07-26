ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket) is what's opera in West Boylston on Wednesday

By Allan Jung, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
Stalwart music fans braved the recent heat wave as Greater Worcester Opera returned to the West Boylston Bandstand for four summer concerts on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. (rain date - the following Thursday).

For the first concert, on July 20, selections from 'The Great American Songbook' were performed.

This event is free, but donations will be accepted.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the West Boylston Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. Bring your own blanket or chair.

Future concerts:

July 27 - Music from the Movies

August 3 - Classic Broadway

August 10 - Contemporary Broadway

