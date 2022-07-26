ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle 'are interested in entering the race for Chelsea striker Timo Werner' as Eddie Howe's side weigh up £53m German flop as an option to boost attacking power this term

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in rescuing Timo Werner from his nightmare spell at Chelsea.

Werner joined the Blues for £53million two years ago from RB Leipzig but has since struggled to settle in the Blues attack first under Frank Lampard and now under current boss Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel even purchased Romeo Lukaku for £98million last year having lost faith in the Germany international as his No 1 striker, but despite the Belgian also flopping having since returned to Inter Milan on loan, Werner remains out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9QPH_0gtCvYIf00
Timo Werner has struggled to settle during his two years at Chelsea and could be on the move

Now according to German publication Bild, Newcastle are weighing up an opportunity to offer the 26-year-old a second chance in the Premier League who also has interest from his former club.

With Raheem Sterling having since arrived from Manchester City, Werner's future remains even more doubtful and he admitted he could be 'happy everywhere.'

'It is hard to say,' he said last week when asked if clear-the-air talks were needed.

'First of all, the most important thing is that I am happy. I am happy when I play and score goals. That's the fact. That's what I should take care of and the other things will come.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRivz_0gtCvYIf00
The Blues have brought in Raheem Sterling (left) to strengthen their attack this summer

When quizzed over whether could find that happiness at Chelsea he responded sharply: 'I could be happy everywhere.' Big things were expected of Werner, who has 53 caps for his native Germany.

His comments drew criticism from boss Tuchel who suggested that Werner should be content to be playing for the Blues.

'I'm surprised, I would be very happy as a young guy having a contract at Chelsea football club. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet,' he said after Chelsea's pre-season penalty shootout defeat at Charlotte last Wednesday.

'He needs to get his game time. He has to show quality, take your place and defend your place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZZDM_0gtCvYIf00
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be keen to bolster his own side's attack this summer

'I would be one of the happiest people on the planet having a contract with Chelsea. If he said this, I do not understand.'

But the potential Blues loss could be a huge gain for Newcastle, with manager Eddie Howe looking for improvements in his attack for next season.

Callum Wilson top scored with eight Premier League goals last term but there was precious little firepower elsewhere in attack, with January signing Chris Wood offering only two goals from his 17 appearances.

One advantage for Howe in signing Werner would be the Germany international's versatility in attack that allows him to play across a front three forward line.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Rb Leipzig#Belgian#The Premier League
Daily Mail

Battle of the multi-million pound strikers: Man City and Liverpool are set to lock horns in Leicester armed with shiny new signings... but how do Haaland and Nunez measure up against each other?

Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez are the Premier League's two most exciting new arrivals with the forwards joining undoubtedly the league's current foremost clubs in Manchester City and Liverpool. The Norwegian, Haaland, joins from Borussia Dortmund after spending a little over two years in Germany, ensuring he maintained his development...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fans hail 'greatest upgrade' as Man United confirm £55m signing Lisandro Martinez will take Paul Pogba's No 6 shirt... with Christian Eriksen given No 14 previously worn by Jesse Lingard

Lisandro Martinez has been given the No 6 shirt at Manchester United after sealing his £55million switch from Ajax this week. The Argentine takes the shirt from Paul Pogba following the Frenchman's departure from Old Trafford earlier in the window. United fans reacting on social media have expressed their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo wants out, Frenkie de Jong doesn't want in and Antony's price keeps going up... Manchester United's transfer problems are growing ahead of the new season - so, how could Erik ten Hag's men line-up against Brighton?

When Erik ten Hag started work at Manchester United before last season had even finished, his intention was to earn himself a head start in preparing for his first campaign in the Old Trafford dugout. That hasn't proved to be the case. It is now less than two weeks before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool v Manchester City - The Opposition

Manchester City take on Liverpool at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Saturday evening in a match that will decide whether or not the Community Shield counts as a trophy. Should the blues win the match, then, of course, it will be nothing more than a pointless friendly and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Chelsea offers experienced midfielder to Juventus

Juventus has been offered a chance to sign Jorginho in this transfer window. The Azzurri star has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and they now need to sign a new midfielder after Paul Pogba’s injury. Reports have linked Jorginho with a return to Serie A since he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus youngster impresses Allegri and he could remain in Turin

Juventus has several new players in their squad this summer, including those who have been signed earlier but just returned after a loan spell at their previous teams. One of them is Nicolo Rovella whom the Bianconeri bought from Genoa at the start of last year. The midfielder was allowed...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

507K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy