Local police agencies struggle with hiring; starting salaries continue to climb

STAUNTON — When Staunton Police Chief Jim Williams began his career in law enforcement nearly four decades ago, becoming a police officer was a popular job choice for many as people were seemingly clamoring to wear a badge.

“When I started in ’84, there were like three or four-hundred people who came to test to be a police officer, and we didn’t have any openings,” Williams recently told The News Leader. “And now, I can have five vacancies and we’ll have 14 people show up. So, it’s different.”

Many employers — be it in the private or public sector — are struggling to hire enough workers, and law enforcement agencies are not immune to the shallow employment pool.

The Staunton Police Department is doing better than most. With 52 sworn positions authorized, Williams said two weeks ago that his department is only down three people. But not everything is as it seems. Williams, chief for the past 19 years, said the department has had a number of recent new hires that are still in the process of being trained, with some still at the police academy while others are being field trained.

“We’ve got almost a whole shift down of people who haven’t been trained yet,” the chief said. It will be months until all of the new hires are ready to go, according to Williams.

Based on a survey by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, factors hindering police hiring include negative public perception, a lack of quality applicants, generational differences as new recruits look for more of a work-life balance and police hiring practices that are sometimes deemed as being too lengthy.

“Other shifts in U.S. culture, such as student loan debt, child care challenges for complex schedules, and the need for double incomes makes police work a stressful occupation for families today,” the association said. The survey was conducted in 2019, long before the so-called “Great Resignation" began in earnest.

Locally, there are four main police agencies — the Staunton Police Department, the Waynesboro Police Department, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police — all angling to hire from the same pool of applicants. “We’re all competing for the same people,” Williams noted.

One way to entice applicants is the promise of more money. Starting salaries continue to creep upward for police officers, although it's still not guaranteed to increase the amount of recruits.

A trooper’s salary starts at $47,833 and goes up a few thousand dollars once they graduate from the police academy, according to Corinne Geller, the agency’s public relations director. However, the state police Area 17 Office in Staunton is allocated for 17 trooper positions but five remain unfilled, Geller said, a nearly 30% shortfall. Eighteen troopers are expected to graduate in August.

"None of those graduates will be coming to Area 17 to fill an existing vacancy," Geller said.

Statewide, statistics show that staffing levels for Virginia State Police are down nearly 15 percent. Geller said of the agency’s 2,164 sworn positions, 320 remain vacant.

At the Waynesboro Police Department, Chief David Shaw said he’s currently facing a staffing deficit of slightly more than 20%. Of the department’s 49 positions, he said there are 10 openings.

“Some issues we face concerning recruitment are competing higher pay with the private sector, competing with other agencies for pay and benefits, and just the difficulty of the profession,” Shaw said. In March, the starting salary for a police officer in Waynesboro was raised to $44,000 and goes up about three-thousand dollars once a recruit is certified, according to Shaw.

Williams said his officers start around the same pay as Waynesboro ($44,100). “We’ve made a real effort in trying to raise our salaries and increase our benefits. Of course, when you raise the starting (salary), you have to raise everybody else so you don’t have compression issues,” he said.

Losing senior officers also puts stress on an agency. Statistics provided by Shaw show the Waynesboro Police Department lost only one officer to attrition in 2019. But in 2020 and 2021, the department shedded a combined 22 officers, a sharp spike that was mostly due to retirements, he said.

Williams said it appears that not as many police officers are looking to make the profession a life-long career like some were apt to do in the past. As an example, he said many officers assess their law enforcement career after about five years or so on the job and often ask themselves if they want to retire as a police officer. “I think we all kind of hit that at some point,” he said. Nowadays, Williams said it seems like more officers are shifting careers when they get a few years in by taking other positions related to law enforcement, such as Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control or the court system.

“Other people go sell insurance,” he said.

At the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, where there are 95 sworn positions, there are just three positions open, not including about a dozen positions for school resources officers that the board of supervisors recently approved, Sheriff Donald Smith said.

The sheriff gave credit to the board for agreeing in May to give deputies a raise. The starting salary is now $46,000, an increase from just below the $38,000 they were making a few months ago.

“The board of supervisors really worked with me to get that done,” Smith said. “And we’re having conversations of moving it again. You have to be very aggressive.”

Smith said the increase in pay was needed. “You can’t expect somebody to strap a bulletproof vest on, work nights, weekends and holidays, and do the job that the men and women do for $37,000,” he said.

Like Williams noted earlier, Smith said in the past the sheriff's office would have to sift though hundreds upon hundreds of applications when positions became available. Not anymore.

“You’re now down to eight or 10” applicants, he lamented.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.