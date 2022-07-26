ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WEATHER: 7-26-27-2022 Steamy, Stormy, Flash Floods

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered thunderstorms will form this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy downpours could cause brief flash flooding. Also, a few storms may be strong with gusty winds. Heat Index values will be in the low 100s along and west of I-65 this afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the week. A few storms may be severe each afternoon and evening through Thursday. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11am and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Wilson County Source

WEATHER 7-28-29-2022: 50/50 and A Wet Friday

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 245 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-290745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 245 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 7-27-28, 2022- Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Heat Index Values will be in low 100s in many locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region during the afternoon hours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the rest of the week. A few storms may be severe Thursday afternoon and evening. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, Rutherford, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cannon; Rutherford; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 353 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Murfreesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Walterhill, Auburntown, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Lascassas, Milton and Readyville. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 between mile markers 76 and 82. Interstate 840 between mile markers 54 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANNON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee area goes from drought concerns to flooding risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In just the last week, the Middle Tennessee area has gone from one weather extreme to another. It seemed like the Midstate couldn't get any rain for a while, which put us into a drought, and now we run the risk of seeing widespread flooding into the rest of the weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
City
Nashville, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: High water on several Clarksville roads after severe thunderstorm

Update, 2:20 p.m.: Clarksville Police are warning drivers to be aware of rising water in low-lying areas. "The quick storms have produced a large amount of rain, and the roadways are getting covered," according to CPD spokesman Scott Beaubien. "Please use caution, slow down, and be aware of potential flash flooding."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Robertson; Sumner; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Southern Sumner County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 211 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Springfield to near Vanleen, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gallatin, Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Pegram, Ridgetop, Old Hickory, Joelton, Bells Bend and Whites Creek. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 185 and 209. Interstate 65 between mile markers 85 and 107. Interstate 24 between mile markers 29 and 49. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Wilson County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee high school baseball field sustains major weather damage

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — The baseball field at a Midstate high school was heavily damaged by storms Tuesday afternoon. Photos taken by Coach Mike Hollingsworth show the outfield fence at Portland High School was taken down. The field's indoor facility was also severely damaged and metal was blown across the campus.
PORTLAND, TN
WSMV

Waverly flood victims to receive new homes

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It's been nearly one year since flood waters ripped through Waverly, TN, and some of those survivors are still without a home. The Appalachia Service Project (ASP) is dedicating five homes to families that were affected by the flooding. Two of these homes are move-in...
WAVERLY, TN
Wilson County Source

The Ultimate Summer Boat Day In Nashville

Boating is fun no matter the time of year, summer is one of those exceptions that make it even more fun. We're not sure anything beats getting some friends together and setting out for a nice relaxing day on the water.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

City of Columbia New Emergency Alert System

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HAS LAUNCHED A NEW EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM CALLED HYPER-REACH AND RESIDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SIGN UP FOR THIS SERVICE WHICH IS AVAILABLE TO ALL CITIZENS THAT RESIDE WITHIN CITY OF COLUMBIA LIMITS COMPLETELY FREE OF CHARGE. ALERTS WILL BE SENT OUT REGARDING SEVERE WEATHER, NATURAL AND MAN-MADE DISASTERS, IMMINENT HEALTH RISKS AND MORE. TO SIGN UP SIMPLY CALL OR TEXT ALERT TO 931-286-7771.
COLUMBIA, TN
