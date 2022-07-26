Roman Reigns addresses Vince McMahon’s WWE exit during Raw and leaves fans stunned

ROMAN REIGNS left the WWE crowd stunned when he made reference to Vince McMahon during Monday Night Raw.

McMahon retired as chairman and CEO after 40 years in charge of the wrestling brand.

Roman Reigns addressed Vince McMahon’s WWE exit last night Credit: WWE

Roman Reigns was confronted by Theory before he delivered his one-liner Credit: WWE

Vince McMahon retired from WWE after 40 years in charge Credit: Getty

The 76-year-old left amid allegations into sexual misconduct and claims he paid millions in hush money.

And Universal Champion Reigns poked fun at his exit to open Monday's show.

Reigns was confronted by Theory - who McMahon had been mentoring and tipped for big things.

But he didn't take kindly to the surprise appearance from the Money in the Bank winner.

Reigns told Theory: "Your daddy is not here any more. This is my ring."

His words left the crowd in attendance at Madison Square Garden stunned.

Reigns was joined in the ring by Paul Heyman and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

And they struggled to hold back their laughter at Reigns' remarks.

Theory was later ambushed by The Usos as he was leaving the ring after a match.

He teamed up with Sheamus to take on Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

And as he was leaving the ring, The Usos were waiting for him at the top of the ramp.