ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Roman Reigns addresses Vince McMahon’s WWE exit during Raw and leaves fans stunned

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0046Uy_0gtCub2B00

ROMAN REIGNS left the WWE crowd stunned when he made reference to Vince McMahon during Monday Night Raw.

McMahon retired as chairman and CEO after 40 years in charge of the wrestling brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsKOV_0gtCub2B00
Roman Reigns addressed Vince McMahon’s WWE exit last night Credit: WWE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymXuj_0gtCub2B00
Roman Reigns was confronted by Theory before he delivered his one-liner Credit: WWE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzN7c_0gtCub2B00
Vince McMahon retired from WWE after 40 years in charge Credit: Getty

The 76-year-old left amid allegations into sexual misconduct and claims he paid millions in hush money.

And Universal Champion Reigns poked fun at his exit to open Monday's show.

Reigns was confronted by Theory - who McMahon had been mentoring and tipped for big things.

But he didn't take kindly to the surprise appearance from the Money in the Bank winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pmvgg_0gtCub2B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMN3A_0gtCub2B00

Reigns told Theory: "Your daddy is not here any more. This is my ring."

His words left the crowd in attendance at Madison Square Garden stunned.

Reigns was joined in the ring by Paul Heyman and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

And they struggled to hold back their laughter at Reigns' remarks.

Theory was later ambushed by The Usos as he was leaving the ring after a match.

He teamed up with Sheamus to take on Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

And as he was leaving the ring, The Usos were waiting for him at the top of the ramp.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.
WWE
ComicBook

Why Edge Didn't Return on This Week's WWE Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw marked a historic shift for WWE. Not only was it the first RAW in the post-Vince McMahon era of the company, but it was the first piece of WWE programming to have Triple H steering the ship as head of creative. Couple that with Madison Square Garden, the unofficial home arena of WWE, hosting.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Says SummerSlam Match With Brock Lesnar Is Their Last

Roman Reigns was asked his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE and whether his feud with Brock Lesnar ends at Summerslam today. Reigns was outside of NBCUniversal’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza signing autographs and taking pictures with fans when YouTube creator RainmakerNYC asked Reigns a few questions about his match with Lesnar at Sunday’s show, McMahon’s retirement last Friday and more.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Dana White tells world to ‘mind your own f—king business’ after $250K Nelk Boy birthday present

UFC President, Dana White, fired back at those criticizing his recent birthday present to Nelk Boy, Kyle Forgeard, in vintage fashion. Earlier this month (July 12, 2022), White celebrated with Forgeard’s 28th trip around the sun, sharing a rather generous gift. Presenting Forgeard with a plastic bag full of $250,000, the mixed martial arts (MMA) community had plenty to say — fighters included — in response after persistent fighter pay complaints.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Sheamus
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Drew Mcintyre
PWMania

Updated Favorties to Win at WWE SummerSlam 2022 Revealed

Liv Morgan (c) -200 Ronda Rousey +150. The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:. Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c) WWE United...
NASHVILLE, TN
stillrealtous.com

Seth Rollins Reacts To Being Pulled From SummerSlam, Triple H Responds

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE’s top stars for years now, and originally he was set to face off against Riddle at the SummerSlam premium live event this weekend. However, today WWE announced a storyline injury to Riddle and it was also announced that his match with Rollins has been postponed. In response to his match getting pulled from SummerSlam, Rollins posted the following apology on Twitter:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Universal Champion Reigns#Bank#Usos
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey Makes a Non-Televised Appearance on WWE RAW

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance on Monday Night RAW, but only for those in attendance. The capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden witnessed Rousey confront Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. after the duo provoked the women's locker room to make them leave the ring. "I'm sick of the disrespect," Doudrop said. "And I am not leaving this ring unless someone makes me." Rousey would then make her entrance and put Doudrop in an ankle lock, leading RAW announcer Corey Graves to ask why she's here. While the brand split is not as strictly enforced as it used to be these days, Rousey herself is a member of the SmackDown roster.
WWE
MMAmania.com

UFC 279: Dana White defends Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev mismatch, doesn’t regret losing Diaz-McGregor trilogy

Nate Diaz started his UFC career as a lightweight but now competes at 170 pounds because cutting weight sucks and Diaz turned 37 back in April. For his next (and final) assignment, the former “Ultimate Fighter” champ will battle welterweight contender and decorated international wrestler Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at middleweight.
UFC
The Ringer

Who Is on Roman Reigns’s Level? Plus ‘SummerSlam’ Predictions.

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian kick off this week’s show by discussing the impact that Vince McMahon has had on wrestling fans and content creators (4:24). Then they discuss how good Raw was with Logan Paul and the Miz kicking off the show (19:57), celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio (0:00), and Roman Reigns carrying Theory on the mic (39:11). We close with Evan sharing his top five wrestlers (62:32) and SummerSlam predictions (75:08)
WWE
Fightful

Jeff Jarrett Appears On 7/25 WWE Raw, Keeps Order Between The Usos & The Street Profits

Although he is set to be the special guest referee of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match at this Saturday's SummerSlam, Jeff Jarrett brought Christmas early and showed up on the July 25 edition of WWE Raw. Jarrett stopped an argument between The Usos and The Street Profits, reminding them that he will lay down the law when it comes time for their SummerSlam match.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Comments On Vince McMahon Possibly Attending His Last Match

Ric Flair will be coming out of retirement to have his supposed final match this weekend at Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, July 31st, in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Flair’s final match has only been one of a few significant headlines in the past few months, with the biggest of them all likely being Vince McMahon stepping down and retiring from all roles he held within WWE this past Friday when he tweeted out that he was stepping down following accusations against him regarding hush money.
NASHVILLE, TN
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why WWE Raw Opened With A Brawl This Week

Logan Paul and The Miz teamed up at WrestleMania 38 a few months ago, but Miz turned on his partner after they picked up a win over the Mysterios on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Since then the rivalry between The Miz and Logan Paul has turned heated and...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Speculate on a Potential Mystery Opponent for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle has been "postponed." As revealed on WWE's The Bump, Riddle has suffered a brachial plexus injury following Rollins' attack on Monday Night Raw, and is not medically cleared to compete at this weekend's WWE SummerSlam. Fightful Select has since reported that this is a storyline injury, and the working plan is for Rollins vs. Riddle to now happen at WWE Clash at the Castle in September. The report also says that the postponement is due to "creative adjustments," and Rollins is still expected to travel to Nashville for the biggest party of the summer.
WWE
thecomeback.com

WWE postpones prominent SummerSlam match

One of the most highly anticipated matches of this year’s SummerSlam is off because of an injury to Riddle at the hands of Seth Rollins. On this Monday’s WWE Raw, Rollins viciously attacked Riddle to close out the show, culminating in stomping Riddle’s head into the ring steps.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Original Plans For Edge’s Return On WWE Raw

It’s been a while since fans have seen Edge on WWE programming as he was written off TV when The Judgement Day turned on him. Since then WWE has been airing cryptic teaser videos seemingly promoting his return, and it was expected that he would be at Monday Night Raw from Madison Square Garden this week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Angelo Dawkins Discusses Vince McMahon And Triple H’s Influence

Ahead of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between the Street Profits and reigning champions the Usos at WWE SummerSlam this weekend, one-half of the challengers, Angelo Dawkins, appeared on “Busted Open Radio” to discuss Vince McMahon and Triple H’s influence on his career. “I mean,...
WWE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
626K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy