Sure we are in the middle of the summer but Fall is just around the corner here in Western New York. Next week, Mayer Brothers Cider Mill is set to reopen for the season on August 3rd. While you might think cider and donuts are perfect for the Fall, they also taste great together in the dog days of summer and you will see lots of people make the trek over to the cider mill.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO