Stuff the bus for Raleigh County Schools

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Southern Communications Radio Stations have invited residents of Raleigh County and beyond to come out for the second annual STUFF THE BUS event in support of Raleigh County Schools.

The event – held with support from Access Health, New River Community and Technical College, and Walmart – will be a school supply drive at which all donations will be accepted for distribution to Raleigh County Schools and teachers.

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, two separate locations will host the event simultaneously, those being the Beckley and MacArthur Walmarts.

Folks are encouraged to come out between 10:00am and 3:00pm to help stuff the bus and support Raleigh County students and teachers.

More information can be attained by reaching out by email to breger@radiocitywv.com.