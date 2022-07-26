ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some WVa Division of Motor Vehicles services still offline

By Tyler Barker
 2 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some services of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles are still offline, and it’s not known when repairs to the system mainframe will be complete, the state says.

Customers should visit the DMV website for up–to–date alerts before they visit a regional office or try the online portal, the Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.

The Office of Technology is working on the outage with assistance from third–party vendors, who are working around the clock, the release said.

The outage was first reported Wednesday.

Lootpress

Lootpress

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

