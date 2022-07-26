8th Annual Taste of Ethnic Boston – Tonight in the Seaport

Get Konnected! Hosts 8th Annual “A Taste of Ethnic Boston” In Partnership with Big Night Live & Boston Beer Company

On Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, Get Konnected Boston will host the 8th annual “Taste of Ethnic Boston”, the original multi-ethnic food festival featuring Boston’s Top chefs and restaurants.

The event will take place from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at The Grand, located at 58 Seaport Blvd, Boston. This one-of-a-kind multi-ethnic food festival will highlight the hidden gems of neighborhood restaurants and chefs!

This community event is just a sample of the diverse array of restaurants in the city of Boston and it features cuisines from Vietnam, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, the Dominican Republic, the South, and more.

A Taste of Ethnic Boston coincides with Boston’s marketing campaign, All Inclusive Boston, which aims to celebrate and amplify the many diverse cultures, people, and happenings in Boston.

“This campaign is about celebrating, elevating, and amplifying the ‘Best of Boston’ – through its rich, vibrant diversity, which is reflected in the people, neighborhoods, small businesses, the arts, and the culinary ecosystem,” said Colette Phillips, the founder of Get Konnected! and the creator of A Taste of Ethnic Boston.

Each year, a nonprofit is selected to receive support from the event. This year some of the proceeds will go to the GK Fund, which helps businesses across Massachusetts owned by people of color, women, LGBTQIA+ people, and veterans.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here!