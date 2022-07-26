ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Another Big Stink: Piedmont Natural Gas Unintentionally Releases Mercaptan In Charlotte

By Samantha Gilstrap
wccbcharlotte.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Piedmont Natural Gas unintentionally released the odorant mercaptan near Tom Hunter Road in Charlotte on Monday afternoon. Mercaptan is not a hazardous chemical, it is what is injected into natural...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Best Waterparks Across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Grab the swim trunks, it’s National Water Park Day!. Individual water slides have been popular for decades, but most fans agree the modern version of the water park was born in 1977. That’s when one of SeaWorld’s co-founders opened Wet-N-Wild in Orlando, Florida.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Events with Moira Quinn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Moira Quinn with Charlotte Center City Partners knows all the fun events around town. Today, she’s previewing three where you can eat, drink, shop, walk and enjoy live music!. Queen’s Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week. Every night through July 31. Various locations. Dozens of local...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Manny

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Manny. Manny is a 14-week-old kitten. He is available to adopt today! Help find Manny a forever home. If you are interested in adopting Manny or any of the other...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Industry
Charlotte, NC
Business
wccbcharlotte.com

Virginia Man Killed In Iredell County Wreck On I-40

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Troopers say a man from Virginia was killed in a wreck on I-40 in Iredell County on Tuesday, July 26th. Rodney Forner, 67, was traveling west in a 2003 Subaru Outback when he ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned, and collided with several trees, according to a news release from the NC State Highway Patrol.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Little Mama’s Italian Kitchen Expanding To South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After two successful years in SouthPark, Little Mama’s Italian Kitchen is expanding and opening a second location in South Charlotte. Officials say the newest location in the Rea Farms development in South Charlotte is set to open next year. Officials say the restaurant will mirror...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CREATE Ballantyne Bringing Immersive Art To South Charlotte | PHOTOS

CHARLOTTE, NC — CREATE Ballantyne, an extensive art program, is coming to Northwood Office’s Ballantyne campus. The company has partnered with Blumenthal Performing Arts, ArtPop Street Gallery, Charlotte is Creative and The Savage Way to bring a host of immersive exhibits, murals, sculptures and more to the south Charlotte community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigation Homicide In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue in northwest Charlotte. Officers say they responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30pm. Upon arrival, they found one person with injuries from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital where they died from their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont Natural Gas
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Pride Festival And Parade Returns To Uptown Charlotte August 20th-21st

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade returns to Uptown Charlotte August 20th and 21st. Grammy Award-winning pop artist Daya will headline the Charlotte Pride Main Stage, presented by Truist, on Saturday, Aug. 20. Daya, a Pennsylvania-bred multi-instrumentalist has achieved several industry triumphs, including her Grammy Award for her nine-times-platinum Chainsmokers collaboration “Don’t Let Me Down,” earning gold certification for her debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty, opening for the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and MARINA, and headlining her own tour. Her newest release, The Difference, finds Daya pushing into moodier and more minimalist sonic terrain while spotlighting the radiant vocal presence that’s long made her an in-demand featured artist.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Officials Say Worker Dies By Electrocution At CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials say a worker died at the Charlotte airport on Monday after being electrocuted. The N.C. Department of Labor confirms the worker was employed with Rosendin Electric. An investigation has been opened into the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Top Charlotte Chefs To Hold FORK Cancer Fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eight Charlotte chefs will come together on September 29th to hold a dinner benefitting local cancer non-profits. The culinary leaders are uniting at Project 658 for FORK Cancer, an expertly crafted dining experience with 100% of event proceeds supporting The Paula Takacs Foundation for Sarcoma Research and three other local cancer non-profits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide in University City

CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation is underway in University City off Mallard Creek Church Rd. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 10000 block of John Adams Road shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday for a person shot. CMPD posted around 10:25 p.m. that detectives were investigating a homicide on John...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
wccbcharlotte.com

Officials Identify Body Recovered From Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC Wildlife officials have identified a man who drowned over the weekend near the Peninsula Yacht Club on Lake Norman. Officials say Joseph Suazo, 62, of Cabarrus County jumped off a boat in a cove near the club around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday to swim, and never resurfaced.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Atrium Health Earns Multiple Honors Including Top Hospital In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. News & World Report has awarded Atrium Health with several honors including Top Hospital in Charlotte and Best in Rehabilitation. As one of the nation’s most respected news outlets, U.S. News & World Report is once again recognizing Atrium Health as a regional and national leader in health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Gunshot Victim Pronounced Dead After Arriving At University Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Charlotte after a gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the entrance to the Emergency Room of Atrium University Wednesday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to Atrium University in reference to a person who arrived with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Investigating Homicide On Cleveland Street In Cheraw

CHERAW, S.C. — Deputies say they are investigating a homicide that happened at a residence in Cheraw. Investigators were called to the home on Cleveland Street in the Cheraw area of Chesterfield County early morning on Tuesday, July 26th. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Chesterfield County Coroner’s...
CHERAW, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Events Worth Checking Out This Weekend In Charlotte | PHOTOS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grab a friend and try something new this weekend! WCCB has compiled a list of worthwhile activities and events happening in the Charlotte region. Head to Petra’s for a night of live electronic music. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show beginning at 9...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers Investigate Fatal Single Vehicle Collision In Chester County

CHESTER CO., S.C. — Troopers are investigating after the driver of a 2015 Nissan sedan died after colliding with a tree in Chester County early Thursday morning. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the driver was heading west on Washington Street when it ran off the road to the left around 12:15 a.m. and struck a tree.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Man Wins $3 Million On Scratch-Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Michael Staub of Charlotte took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize in a new lottery game. Staub bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill. When Staub arrived...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy