Orthodox Jewish School’s Federal Lawsuit Against Clarkstown Tossed

By Jeff Lewis
wrcr.com
 2 days ago

An Orthodox Jewish school’s $10 million federal discrimination lawsuit against Clarkstown over the group’s proposed development of a school at...

www.wrcr.com

Mid-Hudson News Network

Three African American administrators file lawsuit against Middletown school district

MIDDLETOWN – Three African American former administrators in the Enlarged Middletown City School District have filed a federal lawsuit against the district and its Superintendent, Amy Creeden. Omar Perez, Catherine Yaayaa Whaley-Williams and her husband, Anthony Williams, allege the district “engaged in systematic retaliation in violation of [their] First...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Updates for Adopting New Legislative District Boundaries in Rockland County

The Rockland County Legislature's Special Committee for Redistricting will meet Tuesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. to provide a timeline for adopting new legislative district boundaries and an overview of current accomplishments. The meeting will be in the Legislature's Chambers in the Allison-Parris County Office Building, 11 New Hempstead Road,...
fox5ny.com

Mayor Eric Adams calls New York a laughingstock over bail laws

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls New York the laughingstock of the rest of the country due to the state's so-called bail reform laws. He made the statement after a video of a teen attacking and choking an NYPD officer in a Manhattan subway station. The teen had recently been arrested and released without bail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson Fjord Trail bridge wins full support

FISHKILL – Several local, state and New York City agencies lent their support on Wednesday to a proposed bridge over railroad tracks as part of the planned Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail at Breakneck Mountain in the Town of Fishkill. An administrative law judge conducted a public hearing on the...
FISHKILL, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Campaign Seeks to Ban Vacation Rentals in Region

NEWBURGH – The Hudson Valley short term rental housing market is exploding; however, the benefits of the unprecedented growth are not trickling down to many. Orange County ranked third, behind Dutchess, and forerunner Ulster as possessing the largest number of airbnb’s in the entire state (outside NYC). Since the Pandemic reared its head, hundreds have been escaping the crowded confines of New York City, seeking the numerous gifts of the Hudson Valley region, including; open space, mountainous backdrops, and quaint communities, while embracing a lower cost of living. Owners of hot commodity short term rentals are well versed on this lucrative, opportunistic scenario. And while many are following inherent, legally-sound guidelines, numerous others are not. The result is an oftentimes, greedily-driven, unregulated and exploitive cocktail, laden with further harmful rippling effects.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
wrcr.com

Stony Point Voters to Decide on Library Expansion Project in November

Stony Point voters will decide this November whether an area library will get to purchase a new building for an expansion project. Stony Point supervisor Jim Monaghan says the Rose Memorial Library on East Main Street wants to buy and renovate an old school building on West Main Street that’s been empty for about 15 years. Estimates suggest it’ll cost about $15 million. Monaghan says residents could use a new, more modern library, however…
STONY POINT, NY
wrcr.com

379 Rocklanders Get Polio Vaccine, RC Exec Urges Unvaccinated to Get Immunized

71 people were vaccinated for polio by the Rockland County Department of Health at the County’s first two clinics held Friday and Monday. The clinics were held in response to the discovery of a case of polio in a resident confirmed last week by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and New York State Department of Health. Overall, countywide, 379 polio vaccines have been given out since July 21st. Rockland County Executive Ed Day says HIPPA regulations prevent them from identifying the victim and many details about his health, but says the case is extremely unique…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
foreigndesknews.com

At This Manhattan Middle School, Sixth Graders are Asked to Surveil Friends and Family for ‘Microaggressions’

A New York City public school encouraged students as young as 10 years old to keep a list of all the “microaggressions” they witnessed, both at school and in their own families, according to materials from the school’s curriculum reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The same students were also asked to list their gender identity—”cisgender,” “nonbinary,” or “trans”—as well as their sexual orientation on a graded worksheet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

