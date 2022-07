We've seen our fair share of incredible LS-powered muscle and pony cars in our time making content about cars. These engines are the powerhouse of choice for any builder passionate about speed and great exhaust sounds. Whether you prefer the LS1, LS2, LS6, or LS7, there is an LS-based V8 for everybody and their own style. However, out of all of the builds whose engine bay is filled with a roaring LS engine, this one stands out as an immaculate and well-put-together example. Here's one of the best Pontiac GTO resto-mods we've ever seen and the outstanding engine that spins its wheels.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO