This feature was first published in Issue 226 of Top Gear magazine (2012) But this - says evil voice-in-head, who abhors children and doesn't have a mortgage - is not a classic. For those of you who thought Top Gear had taken an unfortunate slip through the rubbery fascia of spacetime, all is not what it seems. This is definitely a Porsche 911, but more so. And it's confusing, so I'd better explain. Singer Vehicle Design does not make 911s. Only Porsche does that. What Singer does - for £160k-ish - is take an air-cooled, flat-six 964 and modify it to be Something Else. But ‘modify' seems like a stingy, weightless word for what the company does, which is more than just a bit of aesthetic amendment.

