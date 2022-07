We're finding a little decrease in storm activity today across Southeast Louisiana, but more widespread rain will end the work week. A few isolated showers and storms popped up around the noon hour, but compared to the last few days aren't as widespread. However, by Thursday and Friday more storm coverage should develop over the entire area. A little push of drier air will filter through on Saturday decreasing our rain chances, but when you find fewer storms this time of the year, your temperatures can be a little hotter. Into next week storm coverage picks back up by Sunday and will continue the mid summer forecast right on through the rest of the week. Highs will hover right around 91°-92° with a heat index of 100°-105° to stay just below heat advisory criteria.

