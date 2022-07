CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Are you a roller coaster fan? Maybe you need help getting to sleep? Kings Island is here to help. The amusement park is getting on the ASMR trend with a new YouTube video it calls, "The video that absolutely no one asked for, yet here it is." The video is an hour long and features the clink and clank of The Beast's lift hill, bringing back memories of hot summer days spent at the park and the thrill of the drop.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO