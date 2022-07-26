ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Duck Dynasty’s Missy Robertson Shares Photo With Daughter Mia Before Moving Her Into College Dorm

By Caitlin Berard
 2 days ago
On May 15, 1995, Duck Dynasty stars Jase and Missy Robertson welcomed their first child, Reed, into the world. In the years that followed, they would have two more children and adopt another. Now, they’re sending one of their youngest out into the world to begin a life of her own.

Mia Robertson, the couple’s only daughter, is set to begin Lipscomb University in the fall to begin her journey toward earning a degree in biology. Before she moves into her dorm, however, the young Robertson is taking a road trip! In an adorable Instagram post, the Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news.

“Oh to be 18 again!” wrote the doting mother of four. “Car loaded and headed out this morning on a multi-state road trip to see friends and family before we move her into her college dorm. [Jase Robertson] and I raised them to be independent, but this one brings a whole new meaning to the word. If you see her on a highway in Sally the Subaru, give her a honk and a wave from us!”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Missy Robertson Celebrates Mia’s Independence

For parents, a child leaving home to become a self-sufficient adult is a heartbreaking experience. And though Duck Dynasty stars Missy and Jase Robertson are no doubt experiencing a pang of grief or two, they also couldn’t be prouder. Especially because Mia Robertson is their strongest, most independent child yet, despite the additional challenge of a cleft palate she faced during childhood.

Following Mia’s high school graduation, Missy Robertson penned a heartfelt message to her daughter, praising the younger Robertson for her independent spirit. “Her little life started with lots of questions and uncertainties,” Missy wrote. “But she has not only overcome every single obstacle, she has conquered them!”

“Sitting in college orientation last week, a professor started her speech on releasing the grasp on our children and allowing them to start the process of independence. Mia and I both giggled quietly to each other.”

“The high school years are challenging to every teen, and to those born with a special physical challenge, they can be especially difficult,” the Duck Dynasty star continued. “With the help of the Lord and her family, Mia took those challenges and turned them into victories. I’m not sure I’ve met a more independent 18-year-old. Her dad and I are so very proud of the woman she has become!”

The overjoyed mother then shared her daughter’s accomplishments and plans for the near future. “I am super excited to report that Mia accepted a scholarship from Lipscomb University in Nashville for her excellence in academics and personal achievements,” Missy wrote. “She plans to major in biology.”

Teresa Hoffa Elliott
2d ago

I've loved watching your family grow through the years on the show which I miss watching so much, still watch reruns. She has grown up so much and is truly an amazing young woman. Good for you Mia! God bless you and your whole family 🙏💖

JustMyOpinion
1d ago

Congratulations! Watching my kids leave the nest for college and to simply move out on their own and start their own life was the hardest thing I have been through thus far. It was extremely emotionally painful for me even though I knew I had no choice to let them start living an independent life on their own. I guess that’s why the saying goes that time flies and never rush your kids to grow up too fast because before you know it, they’re grown and flew the coop. ❤️

jim chafin
2d ago

happy to see she is doing so well ❤️‍🩹. God bless you and yours

IN THIS ARTICLE
