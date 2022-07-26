28 people dead, 60 sick in India from drinking spiked liquor

When her partner finally returned home after five long days, Rio was so delighted that she gave him a peck on the cheek. Literally. Rio's partner, like her, is a majestic African Grey parrot named Rustoma who had escaped from their house when a door was left open. Rustoma's disappearance...
An Indian politician was sickened after drinking from a sacred river to show it was safe. Officials said there was no link between the water and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's hospital visit. The rivulet is holy in Sikhism and has undergone a 22-year cleaning project, per local media. An Indian...
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 29-year-old Mateka Destanique Williams with the murder of William Henry Dunbar. On May 29, 2022, Williams shot Dunbar at a residence in Williston. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Dunbar lying in a pool of blood with two female acquaintances by his side. He was pronounced dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a series of social media statements Tuesday that it worked in collaboration with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in the Mexican locale to provide aid to the two individuals.
French and British coastguards both passed the buck for rescuing a dinghy in trouble in the Channel before a drowning that claimed 31 lives - including that of an unborn child, a damning French report has claimed. The worst drowning of migrants crossing the English Channel happened on the night...
More than 2,000 vacationers are stuck in a southern Chinese resort town as authorities continue to pursue a hard-line zero-COVID policy with stringent lockdowns. After more than 500 COVID cases were reported last week in Beihai—a popular destination for visitors to the Guangxi region—parts of the city were ordered to shut down Saturday, with mass testing and orders prohibiting residents from leaving their homes coming into force. The restrictions also affected Weizhou island, around an hour’s boat ride off the coast; on Friday, tourists were told to leave for the mainland and hotels and guesthouses were ordered to give unconditional refunds to all their visitors.
AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken man has been arrested and charged with two counts of Voyeurism. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Rhett Riviere, 68, was arrested after confessing to knowingly recording two people without their knowledge or consent while they were in the bathroom and/or bedroom of a rental […]
British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
