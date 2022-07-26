ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
28 people dead, 60 sick in India from drinking spiked liquor

By The Associated Press
AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Officials say at least 28 people have died and another 60 have fallen sick from drinking spiked liquor in western India.

The deaths occurred in Gujarat state, where making, selling and consuming liquor is banned.

Illicit liquor is often spiked with chemicals such as pesticides to increase potency, and deaths are common.

    Vinodbhai Jadavbhai Solanki is carried for treatment to civil hospital after falling sick from consuming spurious liquor, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. At least 21 people have died and another 30 fallen sick from drinking spurious liquor in India’s western state of Gujarat, officials said Tuesday. Senior government official Mukesh Parmar said the deaths occurred in Ahmedabad and Botad districts of the state, where manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
    Vinodbhai Jadavbhai Solanki is brought for treatment to civil hospital after falling sick from consuming spurious liquor, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. At least 21 people have died and another 30 fallen sick from drinking spurious liquor in India’s western state of Gujarat, officials said Tuesday. Senior government official Mukesh Parmar said the deaths occurred in Ahmedabad and Botad districts of the state, where manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
    People wait to be carried into a hospital for treatment after falling sick from consuming spurious liquor in Botad, India, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. At least 21 people have died and another 30 fallen sick from drinking spurious liquor in India’s western state of Gujarat, officials said Tuesday. Senior government official Mukesh Parmar said the deaths occurred in Ahmedabad and Botad districts of the state, where manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited. (AP Photo)

Police have detained several suspected bootleggers, but the chemical added to the liquor wasn’t yet known.

Illicit liquor has become a hugely profitable industry across India, where bootleggers pay no taxes while selling enormous quantities of their product.

In 2020, at least 120 people died after drinking tainted liquor in Punjab state.

#Liquor#Western India#Government Of India#Ahmedabad#Botad
