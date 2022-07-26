Iowa man in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants trial delayed

You'd better get that air conditioning tuned up and ready. A major heat wave is on its way. Cedar Rapids has seen high temperatures climb above 90 degrees just twice during July. It happened six times in June, including a high of 93 on June 21. That's been the hottest day of the summer so far. More than likely, it won't stay that way much longer.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO