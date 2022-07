Remember Brandon Lopez? He was a criminal who led the Anaheim police on a wild car chase while he was driving a stolen car through four cities. The pursuit ended in Santa Ana when the car got stuck on the light rail tracks being constructed for the OC Streetcar. After a standoff with police that ran for many hours he finally jumped out of the car with something in his hand and the police officers shot and killed him. You can see the Anaheim Police video about this event here.

