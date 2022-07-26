ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

New Teachers Are Hard to Find

wnax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConvincing young people to think about teaching as a career is becoming more challenging....

wnax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Top leadership roles changing at Hy-Vee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today, Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Wiese is currently vice chairman of Hy-Vee, Inc. and president of the company’s supply chain and subsidiaries. Jeremy Gosch will remain as president and chief operating officer of Hy-Vee, overseeing all of the retail operations for the business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

SD churches suffering decline in affiliation, attendance

Anyone who attends church in South Dakota is probably already aware of a troubling trend afflicting religious organizations and churches across the state and nation — the slow but steady decline in church membership and attendance. It may be fewer cars in the parking lot, fewer people in the...
RELIGION
wnax.com

First Amendment & the Library

The City of Yankton will be working on a photography and video taping policy for the city library. City Manager Amy Leon says there is a movement across the country that has people coming into libraries and making videos….. Leon says library staff is being trained by City Attorney...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Washington Pavilion receives largest donation by single person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Washington Pavilion accepted the largest donation from a single person the nonprofit has ever seen. Darrin Smith, President, and CEO of the Washington Pavilion said the donor, Patricia Knutson from Vermillion, donated $1.2 million to the Washington Pavilion. Later in life, Knutson cared for two little girls and created lasting memories with them at the Washington Pavilion. Knutson was 71 years old when she passed away on May 6, 2020.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermillion, SD
Education
City
Vermillion, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘NU2U’ Thrift Store gives back to Sioux Falls Christian School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With rising costs at many stores, people are looking for ways to ease the pain at the register. This may include shopping at thrift stores. One that has been open in Sioux Falls for 18 years is helping not only with that, but all the money made is going back to a local Christian school.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: The gift of Hospice care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Planning for end-of-life care can be overwhelming. Avera’s approach to hospice care is multifaceted and aims to offer options for both patients and family members navigating the final moments of life. Through Avera’s Dougherty Hospice House, patients can receive 24-hour care, in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55 plus community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Sioux Falls today for the Courtyards at Golden Gateway, a new housing development for those aged 55 plus, looking to live an active lifestyle. Kyle Kelly, President of Kelly Construction says this is something Sioux Falls has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Of Education#High School
KELOLAND TV

$830 million; call a tax man, launch into space

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The $830 million Mega Millions Jackpot could operate the city of Sioux Falls for just over a year. The fiscal year 2023 proposed operating budget is $646.2 million, so with $830 million, you’d have some left to build a few new city pools, fix more potholes or even build a baseball stadium.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Survivor raising human trafficking awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About 50,000 human trafficking victims were detected and reported by 148 countries in 2018, according to the United Nations. Today, 44-year-old Rebecca Cary is the founder of a Texas-based anti-human trafficking organization called Hands of Justice. But back in her early 20s, she was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KELOLAND TV

Empower Sioux Falls acquires Fair Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A discount grocery store in Sioux Falls has officially been acquired by Empower Sioux Falls Monday. Kristin Johnson started Fair Market in March of 2021 and it quickly outgrew its first location and into a storefront at 10th and Sycamore. It will now expand to more areas of town under new ownership.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota’s first state-licensed pot dispensary ready to open

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is nearing another milestone for medical marijuana. Unity Rd. in Hartford is gearing to open its doors on Wednesday, making it the first state-licensed cannabis dispensary in the state’s history. It’s been a long time coming since 70 percent of South Dakota voters said “yes” to cannabis for medicinal use in November 2020.
HARTFORD, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Hometown Happenings: South Dakota’s Biggest Chislic Party

If you are looking to try the best chislic in South Dakota, all you have to do is spend a weekend in Freeman, specifically during the annual South Dakota Chislic Festival. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in the Sioux Empire as part of its Hometown Happenings series. This week, we're highlighting the upcoming South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman, South Dakota!
FREEMAN, SD
siouxfalls.business

Natural Grocers opens first location in South Dakota

The nation’s largest family-operated organic and natural grocery store is now open in Sioux Falls as the first in South Dakota. Nearly a decade in the making for the store, local health food shoppers and employees were ready. Natural Grocers announced its plans to enter the Sioux Falls market...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls gives update on downtown parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls held an information meeting today regarding an update on the downtown parking ramp located on 10th street and Phillips Avenue. The presentation was given by Chief of Staff for the city Erica Beck. She says this has been a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local business expands east of downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past several years, commuters passing along East 10th Street into downtown Sioux Falls have watched the gradual decline of 121 S Franklin Ave, a long, narrow building pressed up alongside the viaduct as it rises to cross industrial parks and the Big Sioux River.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy