New Teachers Are Hard to Find

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Washington Pavilion accepted the largest donation from a single person the nonprofit has ever seen. Darrin Smith, President, and CEO of the Washington Pavilion said the donor, Patricia Knutson from Vermillion, donated $1.2 million to the Washington Pavilion. Later in life, Knutson cared for two little girls and created lasting memories with them at the Washington Pavilion. Knutson was 71 years old when she passed away on May 6, 2020.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO