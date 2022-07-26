ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man is shot in the hand by police in Chelsea after car linked to murder of 19-year-old in Southampton was stopped by armed officers

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline
 2 days ago

A man has been shot in the hand by police after a car linked to a murder investigation was stopped by armed officers.

Marksmen stopped the car at the junction of King's Road and Beaufort Street in Chelsea at around 9pm over a fatal stabbing in Southampton on Sunday,

During the stop, a single shot was fired from a police weapon, hitting one of the men in the car in the hand.

He remains in hospital while the other three men in the car were arrested at the scene as part of a murder investigation into the death of a 19-year-old stabbed in Southampton shortly before 12.30pm on Sunday.

It is understood that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will now investigate whether the gun went off accidentally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Klcvk_0gtCnlXY00
Marksmen stopped the car at the junction of King's Road and Beaufort Street in Chelsea yesterday at around 9pm over a fatal stabbing in Southampton. Pictured: TfL footage of the closure after an accident in Beaufort Street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Scc0_0gtCnlXY00
During the stop, a single shot was fired from a police weapon, hitting one of the men in the car in the hand. Pictured: King's Road and Beaufort Street

The IOPC said investigators will look at police radio communication, body-worn video and initial statements from the officers involved.

Its regional director Graham Beesley said: 'The discharge of firearms by police officers is relatively rare but where potentially lethal force has been used, it is important that we carry out an independent investigation into the circumstances.'

Hampshire Police, who are investigating the Southampton murder, said a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the chest in Langhorn Road and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In total, five men aged between 20 and 46 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Comments / 0


Daily Mail

Daily Mail

