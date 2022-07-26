Morrow Out at Jacksonville

Calhoun Journal

July 26, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Jacksonville, AL – Basketball coach out less than six months after bringing the school its first boys basketball state title; three varsity teams will be under new leadership this year

By Al Muskewitz



Four months removed from winning the school’s first boys basketball state championship and weeks before the start of the school year, Jacksonville High School coach Shane Morrow has been relieved of his basketball head coaching and football defensive coordinator duties at the school.

This late in the process, his basketball successor likely will come from internally and could be named as early as Tuesday and confirmed at the Jacksonville City Schools board meeting Wednesday. It is believed the successor already knows he has the position.

Golden Eagles athletics director David Clark confirmed the change.

Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow raises his arms in triumph after the Golden Eagles won the Class 4A basketball state championship. (Photo by Greg Warren)

“This is an awesome opportunity for me and my family,” Morrow said at the time of his hire. “We’ve been a part of the Jacksonville schools/community the last four years and look forward to continuing that relationship.

“Obviously, I’ve inherited a roster full of great kids and I’m extremely excited to get to work with them.”

With a veteran team anchored by Phillips and guard John Broom, the Golden Eagles went 28-5 and swept through to the Class 4A state championship. They routed Escambia County 85-49 in the title game. The majority of those players return this season.

“Phew, I just want to sigh,” Morrow said after the championship game. “Because, look, when I got this job I can’t tell you how many times I heard, ‘You gotta win it, you gotta win it, you gotta win it.’ They talk about the expectations that were placed on these 17-year-olds and I’m going to tell you they embraced them, they worked at it, and that’s one of the first things we talked about Day One.

“It’s one thing to have the talent to win it, it’s another thing to do what it takes to get there and these guys embraced it, we got after it every day since October 18 and I’m just proud for every one 1 through 14.” [*** read more]

