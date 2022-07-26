‘First Responders Day’ is Thursday at Saratoga Race Course

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller The start of the 106th running of the Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The New York Racing Association will host “First Responders Day” on Thursday, when all first responders with proper identification will receive free grandstand admission.

First responders to be recognized at the track will include the New York State Police, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department, Saratoga Springs Police Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department.

The New York State Police Pipes and Drums will perform on the track apron following the second and third race. Other highlights of the day will include a trackside demonstration by a New York State Police K-9 unit, display of a State Police car at Gate B and fire safety information and kids activities from the Saratoga Springs Fire Department.

Several first responder agencies also will host a recruiting event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jockey Silks Room Porch.

