OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department on Thursday was warning the public about a trend in car thefts they’re seeing in the Omaha-metro. It’s not unlike a trend happening nationwide: Posts about Kia and Hyundai vehicles — particularly Kias made in 2011 or later and 2015 and newer Hyundais — getting stolen have been trending on TikTok and other social media sites. According to an email from an OPD spokesman, there are videos of “Kia Boyz” stealing the cars and filming themselves driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, and narrowly missing other cars.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO